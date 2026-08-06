Alum launches as college-town hospitality concept, debuting in Alabama

, bringing luxury condo-hotels, private members’ clubs, food and beverage and game-day and year-round programming near campuses nationwide, according to a Tuesday news release.

, bringing luxury condo-hotels, private members’ clubs, food and beverage and game-day and year-round programming near campuses nationwide, according to a Tuesday news release.

, bringing luxury condo-hotels, private members’ clubs, food and beverage and game-day and year-round programming near campuses nationwide, according to a Tuesday news release.

, bringing luxury condo-hotels, private members’ clubs, food and beverage and game-day and year-round programming near campuses nationwide, according to a Tuesday news release.

, bringing luxury condo-hotels, private members’ clubs, food and beverage and game-day and year-round programming near campuses nationwide, according to a Tuesday news release.

, bringing luxury condo-hotels, private members’ clubs, food and beverage and game-day and year-round programming near campuses nationwide, according to a Tuesday news release.

Alum properties will be “deeply rooted in the local college traditions and culture where they will come to life,” catering to “passionate” sports fans, alumni and others in the community, per the release. The concept, founded by a team of hospitality, real estate and sports industry veterans, is backed by Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter.

Alum properties will be “deeply rooted in the local college traditions and culture where they will come to life,” catering to “passionate” sports fans, alumni and others in the community, per the release. The concept, founded by a team of hospitality, real estate and sports industry veterans, is backed by Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter.

Alum properties will be “deeply rooted in the local college traditions and culture where they will come to life,” catering to “passionate” sports fans, alumni and others in the community, per the release. The concept, founded by a team of hospitality, real estate and sports industry veterans, is backed by Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter.

Alum properties will be “deeply rooted in the local college traditions and culture where they will come to life,” catering to “passionate” sports fans, alumni and others in the community, per the release. The concept, founded by a team of hospitality, real estate and sports industry veterans, is backed by Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter.

Alum properties will be “deeply rooted in the local college traditions and culture where they will come to life,” catering to “passionate” sports fans, alumni and others in the community, per the release. The concept, founded by a team of hospitality, real estate and sports industry veterans, is backed by Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter.

Alum properties will be “deeply rooted in the local college traditions and culture where they will come to life,” catering to “passionate” sports fans, alumni and others in the community, per the release. The concept, founded by a team of hospitality, real estate and sports industry veterans, is backed by Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter.

The brand will debut in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, near the University of Alabama, with a groundbreaking expected in the coming weeks, per the release. The Alum concept comes as hospitality players,

including Hilton

and

Travel + Leisure Co.

, bet on college markets in part due to their