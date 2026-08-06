Clemson, UF, UVU and other colleges get new leaders

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Editor’s note: The Leadership Ledger is a monthly roundup of some of the most noteworthy college leadership changes nationwide.

For many colleges, July is when long-planned leadership transitions come to fruition. But a handful of institutions experienced a more disheveled start to the new academic year.

Clemson University had to quickly pivot after its already-announced incoming president reversed his decision to accept the role. The University of Florida finally installed its leadership pick after a skirmish with system officials. And the College of the Florida Keys abruptly fired its president and is now facing allegations that officials violated open meetings law over the speed and opacity of the decision.

Below, we’re rounding up some of last month’s biggest leadership changes.

President: Stuart Bell

Institution: University of Florida

Coming or going? Coming

Stuart Bell became president of UF on July 1, following a delayed and chaotic process that gave many déjà vu.

In May, UF's presidential search committee recommended Bell, the former president of the University of Alabama, as the sole finalist to lead the university. The governing board of the State University System of Florida originally planned to vote on his confirmation in June.

But board Chair Alan Levine delayed Bell’s confirmation at the last minute, citing concerns the UF board was out of compliance with the system’s governance regulations. The university board disputed those allegations and sought to work around the setback by naming Bell as interim leader on June 22.

Throughout the process, Bell also faced a conservative campaign against his selection over his previous diversity, equity and inclusion work at UA. Last year, the Florida system’s governing board voted against confirming Santa Ono, former president of the University of Michigan, as UF’s new leader amid a similar coordinated push.

The system’s governing board ultimately held Bell's confirmation vote a week after it was initially scheduled, and Bell took the helm of UF effective immediately. He is the university's first permanent president in almost two years.



President: Jeremiah Shinn

Institution: University of Montana

Coming or going? Coming

Jeremiah Shinn became the 20th president of the University of Montana on July 1. The public flagship's board of regents named Shinn, then the interim president at Boise State University, as its next leader in April following an “expedited and comprehensive” search process.

Shinn replaced Seth Bodnar, who abruptly stepped down as the university's president in January amid rumors he would run for U.S. Senate. Bodnar formally announced his candidacy two months later.

In the roughly five months between Bodnar's departure and Shinn's first day, the University of Montana did not have a formal leader. Montana Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian told Montana Public Radio in January that an interim president would not be necessary and that he would help manage the campus in the meantime.



President: David Hahn

Institution: Boise State University

Coming or going? Coming

The Idaho State Board of Education on July 1 unanimously confirmed David Hahn as the next president of Boise State University, following his selection as the sole finalist for the role the month prior.

Hahn, previously the dean of engineering at the University of Arizona, assumed the role immediately after the board's vote despite having not yet relocated to Idaho. Under his contract, he has until Aug. 10 to begin working on campus, the board said.

Boise State's last permanent leader, Marlene Tromp, departed in May 2025 to lead the University of Vermont.



President: Benjamin Ayers

Institution: Clemson University

Coming or going? Coming

Clemson's trustee board on July 9 named Benjamin Ayers as the public institution's next president. The news came just days after Kevin Guskiewicz shocked the sector by announcing he would keep his job as president of Michigan State University rather than lead Clemson as previously planned.

In May, Clemson had selected Guskiewicz as its next permanent leader with a yet-to-be-finalized start date. But on July 6, Guskiewicz recommitted to MSU and told the campus community he had "productive conversations" with leaders of the public university's board about concerns he had raised in his initial departure letter.

Ayers, previously the University of Georgia's provost, became Clemson's president on Aug. 1.

Kim Wilkerson, chair of Clemson's board, said Ayers had been a "distinguished" candidate for the role during the university's initial search. But he had "stepped back from consideration in order to remain fully committed to the University of Georgia" before the board's final decision, she said.

"When circumstances changed, conversations resumed and the Board quickly affirmed what had become clear throughout the search: Dr. Ayers’ experience and vision made him the unanimous choice to serve as Clemson’s next president," Wilkerson said in a July 9 letter to the South Carolina campus.



President: Jon Anderson

Institution: Utah Valley University

Coming or going? Coming

Jon Anderson will be Utah Valley University's next president, per a July 17 announcement. He joins the institution from Pennsylvania Western University, where he has served as president since 2024.

Anderson will assume his new role on Aug. 10.

Astrid Tuminez, the university's last permanent leader, retired in May. Her decision came after a violent and contentious year at UVU marked by the on-campus killing of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in September. UVU Provost Wayne Vaught had served as its interim president since then.



President: The College of the Florida Keys

Institution: Jonathan Gueverra

Coming or going? Going

CFK’s governing board abruptly fired President Jonathan Gueverra during a special July 20 meeting. The agenda listed only two items, one of which was "Presidents' Contracts." It did not indicate the board's intention to vote on Gueverra's continued employment at the public institution, and the minutes do not give a reason for Gueverra's termination.

The meeting was called with only 72 hours’ notice, according to Keys Weekly, and board documents indicate that Gueverra was not in attendance.

Wayne LaRue Smith, a lawyer representing Gueverra, raised objections at the meeting over how little notice and information the board gave the ousted president. Smith also alleged the board's actions violate Florida's open meetings law and said Gueverra intends to seek a formal hearing before the state's administrative agency to challenge his termination, according to meeting minutes.

The board named Brittany Snyder, the college's chief financial officer, as interim president.