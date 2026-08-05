Fitch: New visa limits could hurt international enrollment and revenue

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Dive Snapshot:

The Trump administration’s new rule capping international student visa stays at four years could hurt revenue and decrease enrollment at colleges, particularly those that heavily rely on foreign students, according to a Tuesday analysis from Fitch Ratings .

Financial pressure will be greatest on institutions with weaker student demand, limited financial flexibility, and a high reliance on tuition and fee revenue, Fitch analysts said.

Colleges with significant STEM and graduate offerings could also be particularly hit hard, as it often takes more than four years to complete such programs. These institutions may face higher expenses “to address overseas recruitment challenges,” the analysts wrote.

The impact: Colleges have been responding to tighter visa policies by expanding recruiting efforts beyond their traditional markets for international students, Fitch analysts said. Some have also been developing alternative educational pathways for international students — such as online learning — or striking deals with foreign colleges that allow students to begin their studies abroad before moving to the U.S.

However, declines in international enrollment can have an outsized impact on college revenue, as foreign students often pay full freight. That revenue can be difficult to make up elsewhere, especially given the “demographic pressures” at home, Fitch analysts wrote. This year, for instance, is expected to mark the beginning of a more than decade-long decline in the number of high school graduates.

The background: The new rule, finalized in July, limits how long F and J visa holders can stay in the U.S. Once it takes effect in mid-September, international students who need more time to finish their programs will have to seek an extension from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

This breaks from long-standing policies that allow international students to stay in the U.S. for as long as it takes to complete their studies. Higher education groups have panned the new regulations, arguing they will unnecessarily burden both international students and the colleges they attend.

Even before the Trump administration finalized the new rule, international enrollment showed warning signs of slowing down and creating financial risk for colleges.

A survey of over 800 colleges conducted early in the fall 2025 term found international enrollment declined 1% compared to the year before. New international students — those attending their colleges for the first time — dropped by a whopping 17% at the institutions polled.

What we’re watching: If higher education or immigration advocacy groups challenge the rule in court, that could delay its implementation or lead to policy changes, Fitch analysts said.

“This increases uncertainty for institutions and current and prospective international students,” the analysts said.