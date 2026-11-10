Alvernia University to acquire Marian University

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Dive Brief:

Alvernia University, in Pennsylvania, will acquire Marian University, in Wisconsin, per a plan announced Monday.

The merger between the t wo Catholic nonprofits , located hundreds of miles apart , will focus on sharing both resources and institutional values , according to their leaders. But they offered few details into the proposed acquisition process or future structure of either institution.

Both Alvernia and Marian will continue to operate independently as the plan “proceeds through applicable reviews and approvals,” according to an FAQ on Alvernia’s website . “This announcement marks the beginning of a much longer process, not the end of one.”

Dive Insight:

Alvernia said neither university is entering the merger due to financial trouble.

“Both institutions are approaching this opportunity from a position of strength, guided by a shared commitment to mission alignment, long-term stewardship and expanded opportunities for students,” Alvernia said in its FAQ.

But when compared on financial strength, the two universities are in different weight classes.

Alvernia has posted multimillion budget surpluses over the past decade, outside of a reduced surplus in fiscal 2020 and a small deficit in fiscal 2024. In contrast, Marian’s finances have fluctuated more, and it has run a deficit since fiscal 2023.

The difference likely comes down to enrollment, as it does at most tuition-dependent colleges.

Alvernia had 2,796 students in fall 2024, a 2.4% increase from five years prior, according to federal data. Marian’s student body, meanwhile, declined 24.8% to 1,246 over the same period.

In 2023, Marian leadership declared an enrollment emergency and enacted a round of cuts, eliminating over 20 academic programs and laying off an undisclosed number of staff.

Marian Board Chair Holly Brenner said Monday that the merger with Alvernia will allow Marian to preserve its legacy and create new opportunities.

“Throughout this process, protecting Marian’s mission and identity has been at the heart of our discussions,” Brenner said in a statement. “We believe this proposed path forward with Alvernia offers an opportunity to build on Marian’s strong foundation, create new possibilities for our students, and carry our mission forward into the future.”

In turn, Michael Duff, chair of Alvernia’s board, called the acquisition “a thoughtful, mission-aligned step” for the university, one that “reflects Alvernia’s strength, its disciplined stewardship and its commitment to pursuing opportunities that are consistent with our mission.”

The proposed merger is pending regulatory and accreditor approval, as well as formal sign-off from the universities’ boards and affiliated religious orders. Both institutions said they will seek input from faculty and campus groups as details are hammered out.