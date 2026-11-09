 Skip to main content
Explore our brands An Informa TechTarget Publication

People also ask

  • Loading questions...
site logo

Week in review: More college president turnover

We’re rounding up last week’s stories, from a looming “tax bomb” for some student borrowers to big returns for wealthy college endowments.

Published Nov. 9, 2026
Ben Unglesbee's headshot
Senior Reporter
Entryway in gothic style building. Through it, we see another building farther away.
Washington University in St. Louis. The university's endowment swelled by over 37% during fiscal fiscal 2026, one of the biggest gains among universities that have reported their earnings. The image by Warren LeMay is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Most-clicked story of the week:

Texas Christian University Chancellor Daniel Pullin resigned abruptly from his position in October without offering a reason. Pullin’s departure was one of several leadership comings and goings last month tracked by Higher Ed Dive. 

Number of the week: $12,000

That’s the upper end of a “tax bomb” some borrowers will face next year once their student loans cancellations under income-driven repayment plans are treated like income, according to a recent analysis from the legal and advocacy nonprofit Protect Borrowers. Those borrowers — most of whom make under $60,000 a year — have already “endured significant financial hardship for a majority of their adult lives” and could functionally trade student debt for tax debt, Protect Borrowers said.

College budgets in volatile times:

  • Washington University in St. Louis’ endowment grew a whopping 37.3% during fiscal 2026. Harvard University’s endowment added $11 billion in value. They and some of their wealthy peers got even wealthier during the previous fiscal year as their investments ballooned, generating extra funds that could pad their budgets. 
  • Columbia University recently reported its endowment grew by 18.3% to $17.9 billion — a little behind some of its Ivy League peers but not a bad haul overall. And increases in tuition revenue helped Columbia more than double its operating surplus, to $259.2 million, during fiscal 2026 despite declines in federal research funding. 
  • Iowa’s three public universities collectively posted $9.5 billion in revenue for fiscal 2026, a 1.4% bump over the previous year. However, a report for the institutions’ governing body warned of looming enrollment pressures and other fiscal challenges ahead. 
  • The University of Oregon is considering a proposal that would eliminate over 100 staff positions — two-thirds of which are filled — and slash nearly 20 academic programs as the institution wrestles with a $65 million structural deficit. The plan would also consolidate some academic departments. 

Quote of the week:

"This is the transformation of the very mission of public education, and it can’t just be implemented one way from the top."

Robert Ovetz

San José State University professor

Ovetz is among those in higher ed sounding the alarms about universities integrating artificial intelligence into curricula and on campus with little to no input from faculty or their unions.

Recommended Reading

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Archer Education Introduces Market Potential Calculator to Help Universities Plan for Online E…
From Archer Education
November 06, 2026
Archer Education logo
Joyce University Names Dr. Patrick Rombalski President
From Joyce University
October 26, 2026
Joyce University logo
Hanover Research Launches Career Outcomes Intelligence to Help Colleges and Universities Under…
From Hanover Research
October 22, 2026
Hanover Research logo
Four New Members Add Financial, Legal and Technology Expertise to AUP Board of Trustees
From THE AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF PARIS
October 22, 2026
THE AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF PARIS logo
Editors' picks
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers.

© 2026 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. An Informa PLC company.
Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy | Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell