California Community Colleges wants AI funded to tune of $195M

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Dive Brief:

The California Community Colleges system is requesting $195 million in state funding to support its artificial intelligence efforts and ensure access equity across the state.

As part of the CCC's 2027-28 budget request, the system is seeking $100 million in one-off funds to update the technology systems used at its 116 colleges. That includes hardware and software, cloud services, cybersecurity and data infrastructure, all of which CCC needs to address "rapidly evolving AI technologies," it said.

The additional requested funds would go toward projects like a competitive grant fund, which would allow CCC's districts to pilot new AI programs and develop open-source applications for systemwide replication .

Dive Insight:

CCC is also requesting $40 million to create AI-focused professional development and literacy efforts, including "a centralized professional learning portal" and frameworks for AI ethics and data governance.

"This initiative will provide consistent leadership, professional learning, and implementation support so that all colleges can benefit from shared expertise rather than developing independent approaches," the system said in its budget request.

Across its budget proposal, CCC repeatedly highlighted the importance of a systemwide, coordinated effort when adopting AI.

"Without a deliberate strategy, colleges will adopt AI unevenly, creating disparities in access, capacity, cybersecurity, and student outcomes across regions and communities," it said. Low-income, first-generation, and underrepresented students are at the greatest risk of being left behind, according to CCC.

Craig Hayward, CCC's vice chancellor of AI strategy and digital transformation, made a similar point during a September board meeting. "Access to AI opportunity should not depend on which college a student attends," he said, according to The Sacramento Bee.

CCC also said that updated technology systems would help its institutions respond to financial aid fraud, a persistent issue both at California's community colleges and nationwide.

Another of California's higher ed systems, California State University, has gone all-in on AI adoption, to varied results.

In February 2025, the university system launched an initiative meant to ensure its students had equitable access to generative AI tools and training, including through a multimillion dollar annual contract with OpenAI. But faculty and students met the program with skepticism, raising concerns over the possible impacts on classroom instruction, the environmental impact and uneven implementation.

In May, Cal State opted to renew its contact with the company, which runs ChatGPT, for $39 million over three years.