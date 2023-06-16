 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

To combat antisemitism, Education Department to propose rules on shared ancestry bias

The move follows White House calls to counter harassment and discrimination, as well as data showing a rise in hate crimes.

Published June 16, 2023
Kara Arundel's headshot
Senior Reporter
Cutouts of paper hands on different colored paper are layered and scattered on a flat surface.
According to the Anti-Defamation League, 494 antisemitic incidents occurred at non-Jewish K-12 schools in 2022, an increase of 49% from 2021. At college campuses, incidents increased 41%, with 219 incidents in 2022. FotografiaBasica via Getty Images

First published on

K-12 Dive
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

The U.S. Department of Education plans to propose amending regulations that address the enforcement of K-12 and college cases involving harassment or discrimination based on shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics, according to a regulatory announcement.

The proposed rulemaking for Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which comes amid an increase in school-based antisemitic incidents, is expected to be released in December.

In its announcement, the Education Department said the proposed rule would align with the Biden administration's initiatives on combating antisemitism and advancing racial equity and support for underserved communities. Additionally, the department noted that its Office for Civil Rights has received complaints of harassment and assault directed at Jewish, Muslim, Hindu and other students based on their shared ancestry or ethnicity.

In a Dear Colleague letter sent May 25, Catherine Lhamon, assistant secretary for civil rights, said OCR finds that a hostile environment exists where there is harassing conduct that is sufficiently severe, pervasive or persistent that interferes or limits an individual's participation in school activities. 

"Schools must take immediate and appropriate action to respond to harassment that creates a hostile environment," Lhamon said. 

The letter also said there has been a rise in reports of antisemitic harassment nationally, including in schools. According to the Anti-Defamation League, 494 antisemitic incidents occurred at non-Jewish K-12 schools in 2022, an increase of 49% from 2021. At college campuses, incidents increased 41%, with 219 incidents in 2022.

Filed Under: Policy & Legal

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Blueprint Prep Named “Overall Career Prep Company Of The Year” in 2023 EdTech Breakthrough Awa…
From Blueprint Prep
June 13, 2023
Grammarly Survey: Higher Ed Gives Itself a High Mark for Career Prep — but Employers and Stude…
From Grammarly
June 02, 2023
Enflux Unveils CompetencyGenie™: AI-powered Solution for Exam Items Classification to Cognitiv…
From Enflux
June 08, 2023
American Public University System Names Dr. Elizabeth Johnson as New Provost
From American Public University System
June 12, 2023
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell