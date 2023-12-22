Higher ed groups, researchers ask Education Department to preserve key sample studies

Nearly 50 higher education organizations and researchers are asking the U.S. Department of Education to preserve three large-scale studies that track current college students, graduates and how they financed their education.

The Education Department already plans to end the Baccalaureate and Beyond Longitudinal Study, “the only nationally representative source for insights into what happens to students after they earn a bachelor’s degree,” the coalition wrote in a letter to agency officials last week.

This is misguided, as right now “policymakers want more information about the return on investment of postsecondary education,” they wrote.