George Mason president’s contract extended after Trump administration spat

after the Trump administration targeted the leader last year over his past support for the university’s diversity initiatives.

after the Trump administration targeted the leader last year over his past support for the university’s diversity initiatives.

after the Trump administration targeted the leader last year over his past support for the university’s diversity initiatives.

after the Trump administration targeted the leader last year over his past support for the university’s diversity initiatives.

after the Trump administration targeted the leader last year over his past support for the university’s diversity initiatives.

after the Trump administration targeted the leader last year over his past support for the university’s diversity initiatives.

The extension “

reflects the board's confidence in Washington's leadership during one of the most consequential periods in the university's history,

” the university

said Monday

in a news release