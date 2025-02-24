DOGE blocked from accessing Education Department’s sensitive student data until March 10

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

A federal judge on Monday blocked the U.S. Department of Education from allowing workers affiliated with the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, from accessing the agency’s sensitive student data through 8 a.m. on March 10.

The ruling comes in response to a lawsuit brought by the American Federation of Teachers, a handful of other unions and membership organizations, and several veterans who have taken out federal student loans.

The plaintiffs sought a temporary restraining order blocking the Education Department, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management and the U.S. Department of Treasury from sharing sensitive data with DOGE staffers, arguing that each of those agencies has violated the Privacy Act.

The Privacy Act bars federal agencies from sharing personal information “to any person, or to another agency,” except for in limited circumstances.

Adam Ramada, a DOGE staffer, confirmed in court documents that he and other DOGE-affiliated employees were poring over Education Department systems — including the federal student loan portfolio — to identify “fraud, waste, and abuse.”

However, U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman — a Biden appointee — said neither Ramada nor the Trump administration have explained why DOGE workers need “such comprehensive, sweeping access” to student loan records to conduct those types of reviews.

“It may be that, with additional time, the government can explain why granting such broad access to the plaintiffs’ personal information is necessary for DOGE affiliates at Education to do their jobs, but for now, the record before the Court indicates they do not have a need for these records in the performance of their duties,” Boardman wrote.

Boardman also granted the plaintiffs’ request for a restraining order against the Office of Personnel Management but denied their request for one against the Treasury Department. Boardman noted that another federal judge overseeing a different case had temporarily barred the Treasury Department from sharing sensitive data with DOGE.

The ruling contrasts with a decision in another case seeking to block DOGE’s access to Education Department records.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss denied a request from the University of California Student Association to temporarily stop DOGE from accessing the department’s student data, ruling that the group failed to show its members would face “irreparable harm” without a temporary restraining order.

AFT President Randi Weingarten celebrated the new decision in a statement Monday.

“This is a significant decision that puts a firewall between actors who we believe lack the legitimacy and authority to access Americans’ personal data and who are using it inappropriately, without any safeguards,” Weingarten said.