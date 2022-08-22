All summer, we’re recapping the previous week with some of the biggest numbers, quotes or takeaways in higher ed.
Last week’s big number: 4 ‘educational gag orders’ signed targeting colleges
A recap of last week’s major higher ed news begins with a look at lawmakers seeking to restrict what’s taught on campus.
LAST WEEK’S BIG NUMBERS
4
Number of bills signed into law in 2022 that seek to restrict instruction in higher education, according to a report from free speech nonprofit PEN America on so-called educational gag orders. Bills being filed increasingly targeted colleges — almost 40% did so this year, compared to just 30% last year.
50+
Number of hours per week a student who is a parent would need to work in a minimum wage job to afford the cost of both child care and public college tuition, on average nationwide. The Education Trust, an equity-focused nonprofit, calculated the number for a report that recommends steps like boosting child care services on campus and raising the minimum wage.
$24M
The amount the U.S. Department of Education told DeVry University that the for-profit institution must pay back to cover the cost of loans dismissed under borrower defense to repayment regulation for students who enrolled between 2008 and 2015. The case is unusual because DeVry continues to qualify to receive student financial aid. DeVry can dispute the repayment and has said it disagrees with regulators’ conclusions.
