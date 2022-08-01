All summer, we’re recapping the previous week with some of the biggest numbers, quotes or takeaways in higher ed.
Last week’s big number: 47%
A recap of last week’s major higher ed news starts out with a big jump in perceived quality of online education.
LAST WEEK’S BIG NUMBERS
47%
Share of U.S. adults who think online education offers about the same level of quality as in-person instruction, according to a survey from think tank New America. Respondents mostly thought online education should still cost less, though.
1,700+
Number of colleges not requiring applicants to submit standardized test scores when seeking admission for fall 2023, according to FairTest, an organization that advocates for limited assessments. That’s tracking ahead of the 1,600 institutions the organization counted at the same time last year.
8.6%
Decrease in enrollment at Strayer and Capella universities, according to second-quarter earnings released by their owner, Strategic Education. Enrollment fell to 76,728, as profit slid to $15.2 million.
