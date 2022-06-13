 Skip to main content
Last week's big number: 70 bills to restrict college instruction

A recap of last week's major higher ed news includes an argument against laws targeting classrooms and shows how much colleges relied on relief funding.

Published June 13, 2022
By Higher Ed Dive Staff
Joe Raedle via Getty Images

All summer, we’re recapping the previous week with some of the biggest numbers, quotes or takeaways in higher ed.

LAST WEEK’S BIG NUMBERS
 
70
Number of bills introduced across 28 states since January 2021 that would restrict college instruction, according to a statement opposing the trend from PEN America and the American Association of Colleges and Universities. The majority focused on restricting teaching about topics like race, racism or gender.
 
4,200
Number of students at the University of Arkansas Grantham. The University of Arkansas System is folding an online institution it founded, eVersity, into another it acquired, Grantham University, under the UA Grantham banner. Launched in 2015, eVersity topped out at 1,200 active students.
 
30%+
Share of colleges at which emergency government funding accounted for more than 4% of adjusted operating revenue in fiscal 2021, according to a report from S&P Global Ratings. That raises big questions about budgets in the upcoming fiscal year, when most of the emergency funding will be gone.
 
20%
Increase in the number of Hispanic faculty members sought by a new 20-institution coalition called the Alliance of Hispanic Serving Research Universities. They also aim to double enrollment of Hispanic doctoral students by 2030.

