x
site logo
Brief

Louisiana lawmakers pitch 2 bills to improve sexual assault reporting at public colleges

Published June 2, 2021
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Reporter
seb_ra/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images

Dive Brief: 

  • Two proposed laws that would tighten sexual abuse reporting requirements at the state's public colleges are progressing in Louisiana's legislature. 

  • One bill would establish a committee — which would include lawmakers, state officials, college board presidents and students — to evaluate institutions' policies for reviewing sexual violence cases. Another would require that employees who don't report sexual abuse or who are misleading about the details be terminated. 

  • Louisiana joins other states considering bills that would add oversight to public colleges' Title IX responsibilities in the wake of sexual abuse scandals. 

Dive Insight: 

Both bills, which originated in the Senate, unanimously passed in the House. The Senate must approve any changes before the bills head to the governor for his signature. 

The proposed legislation was prompted by a recent USA Today investigation into Louisiana State University's failures to address sexual violence, including accusations against student-athletes, the Lafayette Daily Advertiser reported. The national publication found that Louisiana State officials repeatedly doubted reports of sexual abuse or didn't investigate or notify authorities about cases. 

The university later hired a law firm to conduct an investigation into the matter, which revealed widespread issues with the college's system for addressing sexual assault. 

The University of Kansas fired former Louisiana State head football coach Les Miles for his alleged role in the scandal. F. King Alexander, who was president of Louisiana State from 2013 to 2019, also resigned as the head of Oregon State University earlier this year amid the report's fallout. 

More recently, similar issues were unearthed at Louisiana Tech University and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. 

Louisiana isn't the only state hoping to improve sexual assault reporting at its colleges. Oregon lawmakers introduced a bill last month that would create a committee to oversee how the state's universities respond to sexual assault and racial discrimination on campus. The eight-member panel would be able to investigate colleges, including by subpoenaing witnesses and appointing independent investigators to conduct audits. 

Federal lawmakers also hope to create stricter reporting requirements. Several legislators reintroduced a bill last month that would require colleges' top officials to attest that they have reviewed all reported sexual abuse complaints involving a campus employee. A similar measure was proposed in 2018 and 2019.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Policy & Legal Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Wormwood, Matilda. Retrieved from Pexels.
    Deep Dive

    What other states can learn from Michigan about serving adult students

    Lawmakers and colleges there have been instituting policies that remove financial barriers for this often-overlooked population.

    By Natalie Schwartz • April 16, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Permission granted by Southern Utah University

    How one Utah university is offering an online bachelor's degree for $9,000

    The college is calling on other institutions to offer similarly low-priced programs, but experts question if its methods for cost-cutting will scale.

    By Natalie Schwartz • May 04, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    TimelyMD and EVERFI Form Strategic Partnership to Transform Student Mental Health, Well-being
    Press Release from
    TimelyMD
    Dunwoody College of Technology Hires Executive Director of Community Partnerships to Spearhe...
    Press Release from
    Dunwoody College of Technology
    CollegeSource Helps Colleges and Universities Quicken Higher Ed Transfer Decisions with Late...
    Press Release from CollegeSource
    PROSPECT: Connecting Students to Their Dream University
    Press Release from
    The Enrollment Management Association
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Wormwood, Matilda. Retrieved from Pexels.
    Deep Dive

    What other states can learn from Michigan about serving adult students

    Lawmakers and colleges there have been instituting policies that remove financial barriers for this often-overlooked population.

    By Natalie Schwartz • April 16, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Permission granted by Southern Utah University

    How one Utah university is offering an online bachelor's degree for $9,000

    The college is calling on other institutions to offer similarly low-priced programs, but experts question if its methods for cost-cutting will scale.

    By Natalie Schwartz • May 04, 2021
    • Latest in Policy & Legal
  • Ed Dept strips embattled accreditor ACICS of federal status — again
    By Hallie Busta • Updated: June 2, 2021
  • Louisiana lawmakers pitch 2 bills to improve sexual assault reporting at public colleges
    By Natalie Schwartz • June 02, 2021
  • Nevada lawmakers pass bill to audit public system's finances
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • June 02, 2021
  • Senate adds short-term Pell expansion to Innovation and Competition Act
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • June 02, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.