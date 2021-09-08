x
site logo
Brief

Mills officials countersue alumnae association over merger plan

Published Sept. 8, 2021
Jeremy Bauer-Wolf's headshot
Reporter
"Mills College" by Jennifer1121 is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Dive Brief:

  • Several Mills College administrators and members of its Board of Trustees are suing the institution's alumnae association, alleging it and two of its representatives publicly shared confidential information and are obstructing a deal for Northeastern University to absorb the college.
  • The two members of the Alumnae Association of Mills College, one of whom is also a voting trustee, sued in June, attempting to squelch the merger. They argue officials withheld financial information that prevented the board from fulfilling its responsibilities. The new lawsuit is in response to the association's. 
  • A court order in the alumnae lawsuit has temporarily blocked Mills' board from finalizing the arrangement with Northeastern. College leaders said further delay jeopardizes the institution's financial position. 

Dive Insight:

Merger proposals in higher education often draw significant blowback from students, alumni and governing boards. Such was the case at Hampshire College, a liberal arts school in Massachusetts, where the college president stepped down in 2019 after suggesting it find a partner to remedy its financial woes.  

At Mills, college officials, including President Elizabeth Hillman, took the extraordinary step late last month of suing their own alumnae association in the latest of several public skirmishes. 

Hillman said in March the college would no longer enroll new first-year undergraduate students after fall 2021 and would likely confer its final degrees in 2023. In June, she announced Mills intended to consolidate with Northeastern. That same month the alumnae association members sued to halt the plan. 

The plaintiffs in that lawsuit successfully convinced a state judge to delay a vote on the merger. A temporary restraining order was due to expire Sept. 3, but a judge extended it until Thursday. 

Now, college administrators are asking the court to remove the alumnae association as a plaintiff in the lawsuit, arguing it did not follow its own bylaws when it joined the complaint. 

They also allege the association pressured some of its members, including the other two plaintiffs in the lawsuit — Viji Nakka-Cammauf, the alumnae association president and a college trustee, and Tara Singh, a former trustee — to share confidential background information about the institutions with which Mills was considering partnerships.

Nakka-Cammauf and Singh also violated board policy by disclosing this information to the association and in public court records, the lawsuit states. Mills officials said in court filings the duo breached their fiduciary duties to the college.

Several employees have left the college because of the association's efforts, which imperiled Mills' future, the lawsuit states. Postponing the merger vote prevented the college from giving raises to essential faculty and staff, and it could cause trustees to pursue more extreme measures, including selling off core assets or layoffs. 

"Throwing the College’s future into further uncertainty erodes its bargaining position in negotiations with creditors and threatens its very existence," the complaint states. 

Lisa McCurdy, an attorney for Nakka-Cammauf, in an emailed statement called the countersuit "baseless" and said it "attacks Plaintiffs’ very pursuit of truth and transparence as it relates to the future of Mills College — a disappointing, albeit unsurprising, move given the College’s opaque approach to the issue.

Follow on Twitter

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Mark Makela via Getty Images

    Nearly 200,000 fewer transfer students enrolled in college last year, report finds

    Black students and men saw some of the largest drops among transfers, the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center found.

    By Natalie Schwartz • Aug. 31, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Marcus Ingram via Getty Images
    Q&A

    Why Spelman College is offering online certificates

    Associate Provost Tiffany Watson discusses launching eSpelman at the women's liberal arts HBCU in Atlanta.

    By Rick Seltzer • Aug. 30, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Delta Variant Has Families Considering Tuition Insurance In Case Student Unexpectedly Withdr...
    Press Release from
    GradGuard
    College Students Support Campus COVID-19 Vaccine and Mask Mandates, New Survey by TimelyMD F...
    Press Release from
    TimelyMD
    EdTech Innovator Stukent Receives Significant Growth Investment from Tritium Partners
    Press Release from
    Stukent
    The Hip Hop Architecture Camp Announces Partnership with Bergmeyer for 2021-22 Scholarship +...
    Press Release from
    Bergmeyer
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Mark Makela via Getty Images

    Nearly 200,000 fewer transfer students enrolled in college last year, report finds

    Black students and men saw some of the largest drops among transfers, the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center found.

    By Natalie Schwartz • Aug. 31, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Octavio Jones via Getty Images
    Opinion

    Empty campus communications can't replace real diversity, equity and inclusion work

    Two higher ed communication consultants say actions speak louder than words when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion.

    By Teresa Valerio Parrot and Erin Hennessy • Aug. 31, 2021
    • Latest in Policy & Legal
  • Mills officials countersue alumnae association over merger plan
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Sept. 08, 2021
  • New Biden executive order seeks to boost HBCUs
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Sept. 07, 2021
  • 20 states sue Education Department over Title IX interpretation
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Sept. 02, 2021
  • Federal judge blocks college athlete vaccine mandate in Michigan, preserves one for workers
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Sept. 01, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.