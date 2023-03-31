Number of Hispanic-serving institutions climbs to 571

The number of Hispanic-serving institutions grew to 571 in the 2021-22 academic year,

The number of Hispanic-serving institutions grew to 571 in the 2021-22 academic year,

The number of Hispanic-serving institutions grew to 571 in the 2021-22 academic year,

The number of Hispanic-serving institutions grew to 571 in the 2021-22 academic year,

The number of Hispanic-serving institutions grew to 571 in the 2021-22 academic year,

The number of Hispanic-serving institutions grew to 571 in the 2021-22 academic year,