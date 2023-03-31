 Skip to main content
Dive Brief

Number of Hispanic-serving institutions climbs to 571

Published March 31, 2023
Jeremy Bauer-Wolf's headshot
Senior Reporter
The Florida International University campus at sunset.
Florida International University, pictured above, is one of the most prominent Hispanic-serving institutions in the U.S. The image by DaveBenRoberts is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Dive Brief:

  • The number of Hispanic-serving institutions grew to 571 in the 2021-22 academic year, according to new data from Excelencia in Education, an advocacy group for Latino students.
  • This represents a rebound from 2020-21, when the number of HSIs shrank for the first time in 20 years due to enrollment declines and other pandemic-induced stressors, the organization said.
  • Excelencia in Education said HSIs represent about 20% of all U.S. colleges. And in all, HSIs enrolled about 1.37 million Latino full-time equivalent undergraduate students in 2021-22. 

Dive Insight:

The federal government defines an HSI as an accredited, public or private nonprofit institution with an undergraduate full-time equivalent enrollment of at least 25% Hispanic students.

Advocates say these institutions are key in helping serve a marginalized population. In fact, they enroll 62% of Latino undergraduates, according to Excelencia in Education.

The number of HSIs fluctuate for two main reasons — Latino undergraduate enrollment rising or dropping below the 25% threshold, and colleges merging or closing, the organization said.

In the 2020-21 academic year, it found 559 HSIs, down from 569 in 2019-20.

Excelencia in Education also developed its own designation called “Emerging Hispanic-Serving Institutions,” which have 15% to 24.9% Hispanic undergraduate enrollment but do not yet meet the federal definition of an HSI. The group identified 401 such colleges in 2021-22.

Filed Under: Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • Higher ed daily roundup photo illustration
    Image attribution tooltip
    Adeline Kon/Higher Ed Dive

    Daily Roundup: Other news from around higher ed

    Bloomfield to lay off at least 22 before merger with Montclair State. North Idaho College faculty censure trustees, vote no confidence in administration.

    By Natalie Schwartz, Jeremy Bauer-Wolf and Laura Spitalniak • Updated March 2, 2023
  • Four young women participate in a cooking class in an industrial kitchen.
    Image attribution tooltip
    The image by Sterling College is licensed under CC BY 2.0
    Deep Dive

    What can work colleges teach the rest of higher ed?

    Amid high worries about higher ed's value in the job market, work colleges offer lessons on integrating classroom learning with employment opportunities.

    By Laura Spitalniak • Updated Feb. 17, 2023

