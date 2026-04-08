 Skip to main content
Explore our brands An Informa TechTarget Publication
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Southern Oregon University gets $15M lifeline from the state

The beleaguered institution was facing a looming cash crunch. Now it needs a plan to balance its budget and operate in the future without increased state help.

Published April 8, 2026
Ben Unglesbee's headshot
Senior Reporter
Modern brutalist building with picnic tables outside in foreground.
Stevenson Union on the campus of Southern Oregon University in Ashland, Ore. The public university received a $15 million lifeline from lawmakers to help address a projected cash flow crisis. The image by Finetooth is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • Southern Oregon University will receive a $15 million lifeline from the state after Gov. Tina Kotek on Tuesday signed into law an emergency funding provision for the beleaguered public institution. 
  • The provision, attached to a larger state budget bill, appropriates the money to Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission through the two-year fiscal period ending in June 2027. 
  • SOU and the commission must file a report with the Legislature detailing the university’s operating plans through June 2027, according to a bill summary. Beginning next month, SOU must also start filing monthly financial statements and updated cash flow forecasts with the commission and Legislature.

Dive Insight:

Earlier this year, SOU leaders warned of a looming cash shortfall that could have weighed on its ability to cover its financial obligations starting next year. Oregon lawmakers, in early March, introduced the amendment providing SOU with emergency funds to bolster the “short-term financial stability” of the university. 

But those funds come with strings attached. SOU and the commission must create a plan for “future delivery of higher education in southern Oregon, without reliance on ongoing increases in state support,” according to a summary of the measure. The plan must include a balanced university budget for the 2027-2029 fiscal biennium.

Later in March, in a video message , SOU President Rick Bailey thanked the state government for including the emergency funding in the appropriations bill.

“We know that there’s still much more that we need to do,” Bailey said, inviting the university community to weigh in on the required financial plan and future vision for SOU.

Weeks before lawmakers inserted the measure into the budget bill, university leaders outlined the liquidity dangers ahead if SOU remained on its current trajectory. They warned SOU’s governing board of dwindling cash flows as expenses continued to outpace revenues, with the university facing a projected cash deficit of $7.4 million by June 2027.

University leaders called this state of affairs an “urgent operational reality.”

And that was after SOU’s board adopted a plan in September to axe 23 programs and lay off 18 employees following years of “unprecedented fiscal crises.” The cuts came as leaders said SOU could no longer function as “a comprehensive university.” 

Much of the fiscal pain has followed enrollment declines. Between 2015 and 2025, fall headcount shrank about 16% to 5,206 students, according to data from the state higher ed commission. 

Student credit hours in the current academic year are down 3.4% from last year and 35.8% below 2015-16 levels, according to the February presentation from SOU leaders.

The declines have hurt both SOU’s tuition revenue and its state funding, which is tied to the number of credit hours students complete.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
New Report from Hanover Research Identifies 5 Trends Shaping Higher Education in 2026
From Hanover Research
March 23, 2026
Hanover Research logo
Internet2 Announces Plenary Speakers for 2026 Community Exchange
From Internet2
March 19, 2026
Internet2 logo
Archer Education Celebrates 20 Years of Online Growth Enablement for 200+ Higher Education In…
From Archer Education
March 24, 2026
Archer Education logo
IPClear and University of Hartford Announce Strategic Collaboration to Modernize Network Infra…
From IPClear
March 24, 2026
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers.

© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. An Informa PLC company.
Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy | Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell