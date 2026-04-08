Southern Oregon University gets $15M lifeline from the state

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Dive Brief:

Southern Oregon University will receive a $15 million lifeline from the state after Gov. Tina Kotek on Tuesday signed into law an emergency funding provision for the beleaguered public institution.

The provision, attached to a larger state budget bill, appropriates the money to Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission through the two-year fiscal period ending in June 2027.

SOU and the commission must file a report with the Legislature detailing the university’s operating plans through June 2027 , according to a bill summary. Beginning next month, SOU must also start filing monthly financial statements and updated cash flow forecasts with the commission and Legislature.

Dive Insight:

Earlier this year, SOU leaders warned of a looming cash shortfall that could have weighed on its ability to cover its financial obligations starting next year. Oregon lawmakers, in early March, introduced the amendment providing SOU with emergency funds to bolster the “short-term financial stability” of the university.

But those funds come with strings attached. SOU and the commission must create a plan for “future delivery of higher education in southern Oregon, without reliance on ongoing increases in state support,” according to a summary of the measure. The plan must include a balanced university budget for the 2027-2029 fiscal biennium.

Later in March, in a video message , SOU President Rick Bailey thanked the state government for including the emergency funding in the appropriations bill.

“We know that there’s still much more that we need to do,” Bailey said, inviting the university community to weigh in on the required financial plan and future vision for SOU.

Weeks before lawmakers inserted the measure into the budget bill, university leaders outlined the liquidity dangers ahead if SOU remained on its current trajectory. They warned SOU’s governing board of dwindling cash flows as expenses continued to outpace revenues, with the university facing a projected cash deficit of $7.4 million by June 2027.

University leaders called this state of affairs an “urgent operational reality.”

And that was after SOU’s board adopted a plan in September to axe 23 programs and lay off 18 employees following years of “unprecedented fiscal crises.” The cuts came as leaders said SOU could no longer function as “a comprehensive university.”

Much of the fiscal pain has followed enrollment declines. Between 2015 and 2025, fall headcount shrank about 16% to 5,206 students, according to data from the state higher ed commission.

Student credit hours in the current academic year are down 3.4% from last year and 35.8% below 2015-16 levels, according to the February presentation from SOU leaders.

The declines have hurt both SOU’s tuition revenue and its state funding, which is tied to the number of credit hours students complete.