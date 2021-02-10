x
site logo
Brief

Study links private college reopenings to international student enrollment

FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

Author

By

Published

Feb. 10, 2021

Dive Brief: 

  • Private nonprofit colleges with larger shares of international students were more likely to move to more in-person instruction last fall than those with smaller foreign populations, according to a new working paper from the College Crisis Initiative (C2i) at Davidson College, in North Carolina. 

  • The researchers examined whether nearly 2,000 colleges announced shifts in their fall plans in July. That month, the Trump administration released immigration policies that attempted to bar international students from coming to the U.S. if their classes were entirely virtual.

  • The study's results highlight how much some private nonprofits depend on international students to bring in revenue — a reliance that was "perhaps exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic," the authors wrote. 

Dive Insight: 

Colleges weighed the dangers of reopening campuses during a pandemic with the need to generate tuition revenue, the paper suggests. The federal government threw another wrench into their fall plans when it announced that international students wouldn't be allowed to come to the U.S. if their courses were entirely online, though it later walked back that rule to apply only to new students. 

The paper uses nonresident enrollment, which includes some unauthorized immigrants, as a proxy for international students. It found schools with 7% nonresident enrollment were 19% more likely to change their reopening plans on any given day in July than colleges with 6% nonresident enrollment.

The researchers theorize that private nonprofits either changed their plans to better serve international students, which heavily rely on campus services, or because they could risk losing the revenue these learners provide. Many private liberal arts colleges sought to ensure these students enrolled last fall by fighting for them to come to the U.S. and countering the Trump administration's messaging that they aren't welcome in the country. 

The same reopening trends weren't found at four-year public colleges. The study found no significant relationship between their international student population and their likelihood to offer more in-person instruction. The private schools studied had higher shares of international students than their public counterparts. 

However, the researchers found public universities in states with Republican governors were almost twice as likely as those with Democratic leaders to shift to more face-to-face instruction during the period studied. That tracks with previous data from C2i, which found in October that colleges in Republican-led states were more likely to delay fall reopening decisions or choose in-person instruction.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Online Learning Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Drazen Zigic/iStock via Getty Images
    Trendline

    Enrollment and Retention

    A look at the pandemic's impact on enrollment and how colleges can ensure students stay on course.

    By Higher Ed Dive staff
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Illustration assets by Getty; edited by Michelle Rock/Education Dive/Higher Ed Dive
    Deep Dive

    Why 4-year colleges are tapping Amazon to help deliver cloud computing degrees

    Amazon Web Services is one of a handful of tech employers, including Google and Microsoft, helping colleges offer credentials in the field.

    By Natalie Schwartz • Nov. 25, 2020

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Wharton School Launches 12-month Advanced Business Analytics Program
    Press Release from Emeritus
    Ardeo Education Solutions Helps Improve Student Access to Higher Education
    Press Release from
    Ardeo Education Solutions
    Michigan Rise Rounds Out SightLine’s Pre-Seed Investment
    Press Release from
    SightLine, Inc
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Drazen Zigic/iStock via Getty Images
    Trendline

    Enrollment and Retention

    A look at the pandemic's impact on enrollment and how colleges can ensure students stay on course.

    By Higher Ed Dive staff
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Illustration assets by Getty; edited by Michelle Rock/Education Dive/Higher Ed Dive
    Deep Dive

    Why 4-year colleges are tapping Amazon to help deliver cloud computing degrees

    Amazon Web Services is one of a handful of tech employers, including Google and Microsoft, helping colleges offer credentials in the field.

    By Natalie Schwartz • Nov. 25, 2020
    • Latest in Online Learning
  • Study links private college reopenings to international student enrollment
    By Natalie Schwartz • Feb. 10, 2021
    • Deep Dive
  • 3 HyFlex lessons from the pandemic and what's next
    By Hallie Busta • Feb. 05, 2021
  • For-profit merger highlights sector's growing interest in healthcare
    By Natalie Schwartz • Feb. 02, 2021
    • Deep Dive
  • More colleges are partnering with boot camps to tap demand for short-term programs
    By Natalie Schwartz • Feb. 01, 2021
  • Activist investors urge Adtalem to pull plug on Walden U purchase
    By Natalie Schwartz • Jan. 21, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.