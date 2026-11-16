on Monday declined to hear an appeal from the Trump administration in a case over the federal government’s attempts to cut funding to University of California researchers pursuing projects

on Monday declined to hear an appeal from the Trump administration in a case over the federal government’s attempts to cut funding to University of California researchers pursuing projects

on Monday declined to hear an appeal from the Trump administration in a case over the federal government’s attempts to cut funding to University of California researchers pursuing projects

on Monday declined to hear an appeal from the Trump administration in a case over the federal government’s attempts to cut funding to University of California researchers pursuing projects

on Monday declined to hear an appeal from the Trump administration in a case over the federal government’s attempts to cut funding to University of California researchers pursuing projects

In May, an appeals court upheld a lower court’s ruling blocking federal agencies from pulling funding from the UC system and its researchers

because their work focused on topics the administration opposes, from diversity efforts to green energy to pay equity.