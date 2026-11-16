Dive Brief:
- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from the Trump administration in a case over the federal government’s attempts to cut funding to University of California researchers pursuing projects disfavored by the administration.
- In May, an appeals court upheld a lower court’s ruling blocking federal agencies from pulling funding from the UC system and its researchers because their work focused on topics the administration opposes, from diversity efforts to green energy to pay equity. The federal government in August urged the high court to take up the case.
- But the Supreme Court this week declined to hear the case without explanation, preserving the lower court's ruling. No justices dissented with the decision.
Dive Insight:
Shortly after President Donald Trump retook office early last year, federal agencies began slashing federal research funding en masse, often with little warning or explanation.
The UC researchers sued the administration in June 2025, arguing, in part, that the grant terminations violated their First Amendment rights by targeting their work based on viewpoint.
Agencies such as the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation later confirmed in court documents that they cut UC-affiliated grants if they “expressed, or were presumed to express, viewpoints disfavored by the Administration.”
They said they made decisions via keyword searches for terms like “diversity” and “health equity.” NIH also said it canceled some grants because they had previously been awarded diversity supplements, additional funding meant to support researchers from underrepresented and disadvantaged backgrounds.
The Trump administration took the case to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which sided with the researchers.
In the Trump administration’s request to the Supreme Court, federal attorneys said that the appeals court’s ruling erroneously “interferes with executive-branch priorities in spending taxpayer funds” and establishes “dangerous precedent that will hamstring every future administration when seeking to subsidize private projects that promote view-points aligned with government policy.”
The high court did not address those arguments this week. Its decision paves the way for UC to have its funding fully restored, a process that is already underway.
For example, Farella Braun + Martel, one of the legal firms representing the plaintiffs, said in September that its lawyers reached a settlement agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency to permanently restore $19 million in canceled UC research grants. A hearing on the motion to approve the agreement is scheduled for next month.