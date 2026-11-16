Most-clicked story of the week:

Boston University has so far missed its revenue estimates for the fiscal 2027 year by $42 million, which officials attributed to tuition and enrollment pressures. The news comes after the private institution last year laid off 120 staff members and eliminated another 120 vacant jobs because of budget woes.

Number of the week: 59%

That’s how many U.S. colleges reported drops in international graduate student enrollment this fall, with an average decline of 13%, according to a new survey released by NAFSA: Association of International Educators and others. Meanwhile, 45% of colleges said they had fewer foreign undergraduates enroll. The vast majority said federal policies were creating barriers to international recruitment.

Budget gaps abound:

Boston University wasn’t alone in its fiscal woes. Pennsylvania State University is facing a $124 million budget shortfall . About 70% of that is due to declining tuition revenue , while the rest is from rising employee healthcare costs. To help save money, Penn State plans to limit its president’s strategic funds and modestly reduce nonpersonnel budgets.

Baylor University, in Texas, is navigating a projected $30 million deficit for fiscal 2027 amid sliding undergraduate enrollment and rising costs, among other challenges. To cope, the Baptist institution is freezing hiring and delaying construction projects and capital purchases.

The University of Pittsburgh ended its fiscal 2026 year with a net loss of $644,000, the first deficit it’s experienced since at least 2009 , according to The Pitt News, the institution’s student newspaper. The downswing follows declines in grant revenue and increases in employee pay. Officials are reallocating department budgets and offering buyouts to tighten finances.

Colleges expanding with property purchases and acquisitions: