 Skip to main content
Explore our brands An Informa TechTarget Publication

People also ask

  • Loading questions...
site logo
Dive Brief

Audit casts doubt on authenticity of emails from former Bard president to Epstein

Democratic lawmakers have called for a federal probe into whether Leon Botstein participated in the convicted sex offender’s abuse and exploitation.

Published Oct. 27, 2026
Laura Spitalniak's headshot
Editor
A close-up of Leon Botstein
Bard College President Leon Botstein speaks during a panel on Oct. 18, 2012, in New York City, N.Y. Jemal Countess via Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • An independent audit commissioned by Bard College cast doubt on the authenticity of a 2014 email exchange with Jeffery Epstein attributed to its former president, Leon Botstein.
  • Democratic lawmakers have pointed to the conversation — published as PDFs in the U.S. Department of Justice's Epstein files — as evidence Botstein may have directly participated in the convicted sex offender's abuse and exploitation of his victims. Botstein has denied writing the email and the legislators' allegations.
  • But a cybersecurity forensics report from firm FTI Consulting last week found the emails to be "highly suspicious" and said there's "a strong substantive basis" for questioning their origin and authenticity.

Dive Insight:

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on Oct. 7 called for a federal investigation into Botstein. They cited an email exchange in which the longtime Bard president asked if a young woman allegedly being trafficked by Epstein was "for me, or are you keeping her for yourself."

In a letter to Bard leadership, Rep. Jamie Raskin said he had "damning evidence that Botstein likely enabled and possibly even participated in Epstein’s abuse while serving as Bard’s President." He also said Botstein may have interfered with Title IX proceedings at Bard and protected "sexual predators" on its faculty, citing whistleblower allegations.

Botstein, who helmed Bard for over five decades, resigned as its president this summer amid intense scrutiny over his association with Epstein.

The same day as Raskin's letter, Bard Board Chair Brandon Weber announced the college was "undertaking a full review" of the lawmakers' allegations. Botstein, who had still held a professorship at Bard and positions within the colleges' music programs, stepped down from those roles effective immediately, Weber said.

Both Raskin and Weber said Bard has been cooperating with the committee's investigation, and Weber said the college’s leaders would continue to do so.

A few weeks later, Bard announced it had retained FTI Consulting as one of its first steps to review the allegations in Raskin's letter.

The firm's Oct. 19 audit found that the 2014 email exchange was not on Bard's servers as far back as 2017. FTI Consulting also highlighted inconsistent formatting and timestamps in the conversation as it appears in the DOJ's files and noted that the responses attributed to Botstein only appeared as in-text threaded messages, rather than as independent emails.

The audit did not address legislators' Title IX or faculty abuse allegations.

"Our review of the other claims in Representative Raskin’s letter remains ongoing, and we are committed to establishing the facts," Bard College said in an Oct. 22 statement. "In the meantime, we will continue our work to provide a secure and respectful learning environment for everyone at Bard."

.
Then-Bard College President Leon Botstein, left, and Jeffrey Epstein in an undated photo published by the U.S. Department of Justice.
The U.S. Department of Justice
 

Botstein's relationship with Epstein — and his downplaying of it to Bard's board and campus — have been a source of consternation for the college for months.

An independent investigation from law firm WilmerHale earlier this year found Botstein and Epstein were in frequent contact, both remotely and in person, from 2012 to 2019. During that period, Botstein made a trip to Epstein's private island and visited his townhome more than two dozen times.

Epstein made donations to the college — the details of which Botstein obfuscated from the board — and visited Bard twice, according to WilmerHale. He also paid Botstein under a consulting agreement.

The WilmerHale investigation found that Botstein did nothing illegal, and its summary did not address the emails central to Raskin's Oct. 7 letter.

According to auditors, Botstein said he “did not see a risk to Bard’s reputation in pursuing Epstein or the potential risk to Bard students of exposure to Epstein, nor did he consider that his actions could validate and legitimize Epstein to potential victims or their parents."

Filed Under: Federal Policy, Legal

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Hanover Research Launches Career Outcomes Intelligence to Help Colleges and Universities Under…
From Hanover Research
October 22, 2026
Hanover Research logo
DeVry University Advantage Academy Earns Top Recognitions for Academic Excellence and Student …
From DeVry University
October 13, 2026
DeVry University logo
FSCJ Opens Florida’s First Advanced Semiconductor Training Lab Developed by Festo to Address N…
From Festo Didactic North America
October 13, 2026
Festo Didactic North America logo
New Survey Finds Student Withdrawals Are a Growing and Costly Challenge for Colleges
From GradGuard
October 08, 2026
GradGuard logo
Editors' picks
Latest in Federal Policy
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers.

© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. An Informa PLC company.
Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy | Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell