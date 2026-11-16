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U.S. colleges hosted roughly 1.1 million international students in the 2025-26 academic year, an annual decrease of 2.7%, according to the annual Open Doors report released Monday.

A 22.4% drop in international master’s enrollment, down to 237,655 students, helped drive the overall loss, the report found. Enrollment of foreign undergraduates stayed largely level — dipping just 0.3% to 356,165 — while the number of doctoral students increased 3.1% to 158,152.

The report, from the Institute of International Education and the U.S. Department of State, found signs of a weakening international enrollment pipeline that could lead to further losses in the coming years. New international enrollment — foreign students attending their institution for the first time — plummeted 17.7% from 2024-25, marking the second consecutive year of declines.

Alongside the Open Doors report, IIE released a preliminary fall survey of 809 colleges conducted with 10 higher education associations. They found that international enrollment declined 9% at surveyed institutions this fall, driven by a 15% drop in new foreign students and a 15% decrease in international graduate students.

Nearly 9 out of 10 surveyed colleges said the visa process has hurt foreign enrollment, and 70% blamed travel restrictions. Additionally, 60% cited competition from other countries for international students.

“There are more countries actively investing in and recruiting international students,” Mirka Martel, IIE’s head of research, evaluation and learning, said during a press call last week. “As a result, this often means that there are more destination opportunities.”

Just over half of the surveyed colleges that reported growth in new international student enrollment attributed the gains to recruitment efforts and campus athletics programs. Another 44% cited outreach efforts to foreign students who had already applied and been admitted.

Surveyed colleges also reported recruiting international students already within the U.S. Over half, 57%, said they reached out to foreign students studying at U.S. high schools, and 48% sought out international undergraduates for graduate programs.

The countries the U.S. has traditionally relied on for a steady stream of international students — namely, India and China — are sending fewer citizens to study here, according to the broader Open Doors report.

While India retained the top spot, sending 339,435 students in 2025-26, that’s a 6.5% decline from the year prior. China, whose college student population in the U.S. has ticked steadily downward since the pandemic, sent 254,458 students. That’s a 4.3% decrease from 2024-25.

Optional Practical Training participation grows

Despite overall enrollment declines, the Open Doors report found an increase in Optional Practical Training participation. The program allows student visa holders to work in their field of study in the U.S. for up to three years following graduation. In 2025-26, 335,785 foreign students took part in OPT, up 14.1% from the previous year.

Martel said that the growth in OPT over the past four years is due to the post-pandemic rebound in international graduate students. Those students are still making their way through the OPT pipeline, she said.

However, early indicators suggest OPT participation could soon suffer declines as well. IIE’s preliminary fall poll, conducted in October, found that OPT students declined 6% year over year across surveyed colleges.

The drop comes amid news that OPT could get significantly more expensive for colleges.

Early last month, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security proposed up to $100,000 in new fees for each international student a college recommends for OPT.

Many colleges have told the Trump administration they won’t be able to afford the fee. However, the second Trump administration has largely enacted regulations affecting higher ed with few changes from its proposals.

A corroding pipeline of students

The latest Open Doors data reinforces what many colleges and higher ed groups have flagged — that the international student pipeline is constricting.

A new analysis of federal data from the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration found that fewer than 1.1 million international students were studying in the U.S. as of last month, down 6.7% from October 2024.

Miriam Feldblum, the organization’s president and CEO, called the data a warning sign for the U.S.

“The administration’s policies are creating uncertainty at every stage of an international student’s journey,” Feldblum said in a Thursday statement. “While we can’t attribute the decline to any single policy, the cumulative effect makes the United States a less predictable destination and puts our international talent pipeline at risk.”

In a separate survey of some 200 U.S. colleges released last week, nearly 6 out of 10 said they saw fewer international graduate students in fall 2026. The average reported decline was 13%.

Most respondents, 90%, said restrictive federal policies posed a significant obstacle to international enrollment, with some citing the colossal new fees the Trump administration has sought to impose on H-1B visas and the OPT program.

The Common App in August said that first-year international applicants using its platform declined 10% year over year during the 2025-26 cycle.

And public institutions across the country — including the University of Colorado, Pennsylvania State University, Central Michigan University and Ohio State University — have reported significant drops in international enrollment this fall. Nearly 6 in 10 international students in the U.S. enroll at public colleges, according to Martel.