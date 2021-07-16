x
site logo
Column

The Pipeline: How colleges can nail TikTok

Published July 16, 2021
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Reporter

Photo illustration by Adeline Kon/Higher Ed Dive; photograph via Getty Images

Editor's note: It's harder than ever for colleges to fill their incoming classes, but some schools are meeting that challenge with creativity. In this regular column, called The Pipeline, we'll spotlight innovative tactics colleges are using to cut through the noise and reach prospective students throughout the recruitment and enrollment process

Video-sharing platform TikTok's dance routines, lip-syncs and pranks made it a popular escape from unrelenting news about the pandemic. But the app's popularity poses a question for colleges: Should they even be on the platform?

To Daniella Nordin, director of marketing at marketing firm mStoner, the answer depends on whom you ask. 

"Higher ed marketers would tell you that colleges and institutions should be on TikTok," she said. "And I think students would tell you that it is inauthentic and it's not a space for colleges and universities to be."

Colleges run the risk of trying too hard to be seen as cool or hip on TikTok, Nordin said. Still, she believes that colleges can carve out a place on the platform that helps build their brand  if they have the right strategy. 

Colleges should focus on content that performs well on TikTok, such as how-to videos or those that feature visual or performing arts, she said. Some institutions appeared to have cracked the code, racking up views on videos that showcase their campus or explain steps in the enrollment process. 

Syracuse University, which enrolls about 23,000 students, featured several student-produced videos over the spring term that show their day-to-day lives on the New York campus. In one, a student trudges through the cold to grab Starbucks, hits up the campus gym and even gets tested for the coronavirus. 

This type of video helps viewers get a firsthand look at student life, Jonah Restuccio, Syracuse's manager of social media strategy, said in an email. 

And the platform has also helped the university reach prospective students during the pandemic. "With students not able to visit campus and longing for what life really looked like on campus, TikTok was huge for us in communicating that vision," Restuccio said. 

The university's social media team is also made up of a student intern and six student ambassadors who aim to create content that resonates with its target audience.

Although colleges may reach prospective students with TikTok content, Nordin sees the platform more as a way to build brand awareness than as a recruiting opportunity.

Admission officers have often overestimated the extent to which teens parse colleges' official social media accounts during the application and enrollment process, according to a 2015 survey from Chegg Enrollment Services and mStoner. Although the survey predated TikTok's rise in the U.S., it also found most students never or rarely use social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat for college research. 

Still, TikTok offers an opportunity to reach thousands of viewers

One video from Syracuse, which had more than 100,000 views, shows shots of the campus to a remix of Jefferson Airplane's "Somebody to Love." Another one of its viral videos pokes fun at the university's at-times frigid climate. 

And it could provide a way to help students through the admissions process. Austin Peay State University, a Tennessee institution that enrolls around 11,000 students, has uploaded videos explaining the steps students need to take to enroll or reminding them of admissions deadlines.

The videos often feature student tour guides or ambassadors. Officials running the account hope that if a student follows the Austin Peay TikTok account and then comes to campus for orientation, they will immediately recognize some of the people in the clips.

"We want that connection to be built early," said Alejandro Herrera, associate director of admissions.

The college also takes steps to make sure their content is relevant to a younger audience by showing their videos to current students before uploading them to the platform. 

"If they don't understand it here," Herrera said, "why would we put out the content?"

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Enrollment Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Spencer Platt via Getty Images
    Deep Dive

    International students face a rocky road to campus this fall

    Beyond coronavirus-related restrictions, experts say perceptions of the U.S. as unwelcoming linger, though some institutions will be more affected than others.

    By Danielle McLean • June 24, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Leon Neal via Getty Images

    Are tuition-share agreements between colleges and OPMs on solid legal footing?

    Some lawmakers and advocacy groups on the political left have these contracts for marketing and recruitment in their crosshairs.

    By Natalie Schwartz • June 18, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Wiley Named Best Career Readiness Solution by SIIA CODiE Awards
    Press Release from
    Wiley
    TimelyMD Introduces Basic Needs Support for Community College Students
    Press Release from
    TimelyMD
    Wiley Addresses Back-to-Campus Anxieties to Help Faculty Prepare for Fall Semester Post COVI...
    Press Release from
    Wiley
    Idaho Improves Statewide Higher Education Access with Quottly’s Course and Program Sharing S...
    Press Release from Quottly
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Spencer Platt via Getty Images
    Deep Dive

    International students face a rocky road to campus this fall

    Beyond coronavirus-related restrictions, experts say perceptions of the U.S. as unwelcoming linger, though some institutions will be more affected than others.

    By Danielle McLean • June 24, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Leon Neal via Getty Images

    Are tuition-share agreements between colleges and OPMs on solid legal footing?

    Some lawmakers and advocacy groups on the political left have these contracts for marketing and recruitment in their crosshairs.

    By Natalie Schwartz • June 18, 2021
    • Latest in Enrollment
    Column
  • The Pipeline: How colleges can nail TikTok
    By Natalie Schwartz • July 16, 2021
  • Pennsylvania system board votes to merge 6 institutions into 2
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • July 14, 2021
  • Inside Iowa Wesleyan University's plan to find better financial footing
    By Natalie Schwartz • July 13, 2021
  • Drop standardized test scores from rankings, higher ed groups tell U.S. News
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • July 12, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.