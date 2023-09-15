 Skip to main content
Dive Brief

This week in numbers: Cal State attempts to remedy $1.5B deficit

We’re recapping five of our recent stories, from one system’s tuition hikes to Union Institute & University’s financial issues.

Published Sept. 15, 2023
A shot of the Cal State Chico campus, with a long sidewalk in the center, with several light poles with signs advertising the college on them.
The campus of California State University, Chico. The Cal State system is raising tuition to remedy a budget hole. Retrieved from Wikimedia Commons.

From the California State University system’s tuition hikes to Union Institute & University’s ongoing financial issues, here are the top-line figures from some of our biggest recent stories.

By the numbers
 
$840 million
The additional revenue Cal State expects to reap in five years by raising tuition 6% annually for the next half-decade. This amount still falls well short of remedying the system’s looming $1.5 billion deficit.
 
787
The number of students enrolled at Union Institute & University in fall 2022, down from 1,666 a decade prior. The university’s accreditor recently labeled it a financially distressed institution amid its struggle with a multi-year budget deficit.
 
$39B
The amount in student loans the Biden administration recently forgave for borrowers enrolled in income-driven repayment plans. Congressional Republicans this month questioned what legal authority the U.S. Department of Education had to clear the debt.
 
24,300
The approximate number of students who received exam scores between 2016 and 2023 for the Classic Learning Test, an SAT and ACT alternative that emphasizes Christian thought. Florida’s public university system recently authorized the use of the test in admissions.
 
10%
The share of top Tennessee high school graduates who are guaranteed a spot at a University of Tennessee campus. The system recently implemented a top 10% policy and will also automatically offer seats to students in the state with a 4.0 GPA.

View all
