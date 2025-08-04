Week in review: Trump administration policies hit colleges’ pocketbooks

. The investigations, through two separate federal agencies, are based on allegations that the university’s law journal and medical school racially discriminate against students and employees. In the law journal's case, the Department of Education cited allegations that the publication gives an advantage to minority applicants. The agencies suggested the private North Carolina university could “partner” with the administration to resolve some of the claims.

The Trump administration announced this week that it has

said the university should have removed a pro-Palestinian encampment erected in spring 2024 sooner than it did.

by failing to adequately protect Jewish and Israeli students. The agency

the U.S. Department of Justice that UCLA violated civil rights law

suspended some of its research funding

On Thursday, the University of California, Los Angeles said federal agencies had

that includes paying $50 million to state workforce development organizations that “comply with anti-discrimination laws,” according to the White House. It followed Columbia University’s more than

A group of Northwestern faculty urged college officials to

refuse any potential deal

with the Trump administration

following a

Wall Street Journal report

that leaders were in talks with the government about a possible settlement involving a payment to resolve investigations

