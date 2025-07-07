Yale pauses 10 construction projects as funding worries grow

due to uncertainty around federal funding, a university official said during a recent real estate forecast panel, according to the New Haven Register.

due to uncertainty around federal funding, a university official said during a recent real estate forecast panel, according to the New Haven Register.

due to uncertainty around federal funding, a university official said during a recent real estate forecast panel, according to the New Haven Register.

due to uncertainty around federal funding, a university official said during a recent real estate forecast panel, according to the New Haven Register.

due to uncertainty around federal funding, a university official said during a recent real estate forecast panel, according to the New Haven Register.

due to uncertainty around federal funding, a university official said during a recent real estate forecast panel, according to the New Haven Register.

Construction delays on college campuses have become more common amid rising costs, enrollment shifts and stalled federal research and infrastructure funding, Christopher Fields, senior vice president at Turner & Townsend Heery, an Atlanta-based engineering and construction services firm, told Construction Dive.

Construction delays on college campuses have become more common amid rising costs, enrollment shifts and stalled federal research and infrastructure funding, Christopher Fields, senior vice president at Turner & Townsend Heery, an Atlanta-based engineering and construction services firm, told Construction Dive.

Construction delays on college campuses have become more common amid rising costs, enrollment shifts and stalled federal research and infrastructure funding, Christopher Fields, senior vice president at Turner & Townsend Heery, an Atlanta-based engineering and construction services firm, told Construction Dive.

Construction delays on college campuses have become more common amid rising costs, enrollment shifts and stalled federal research and infrastructure funding, Christopher Fields, senior vice president at Turner & Townsend Heery, an Atlanta-based engineering and construction services firm, told Construction Dive.

Construction delays on college campuses have become more common amid rising costs, enrollment shifts and stalled federal research and infrastructure funding, Christopher Fields, senior vice president at Turner & Townsend Heery, an Atlanta-based engineering and construction services firm, told Construction Dive.

Construction delays on college campuses have become more common amid rising costs, enrollment shifts and stalled federal research and infrastructure funding, Christopher Fields, senior vice president at Turner & Townsend Heery, an Atlanta-based engineering and construction services firm, told Construction Dive.