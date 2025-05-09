University of Arizona has balanced budget in sight after massive deficits

from current levels, though officials noted federal policy changes, state budgeting and enrollment could force adjustments.

from current levels, though officials noted federal policy changes, state budgeting and enrollment could force adjustments.

from current levels, though officials noted federal policy changes, state budgeting and enrollment could force adjustments.

from current levels, though officials noted federal policy changes, state budgeting and enrollment could force adjustments.

from current levels, though officials noted federal policy changes, state budgeting and enrollment could force adjustments.

University of Arizona released a fiscal 2026 plan that would balance its budget by

University of Arizona released a fiscal 2026 plan that would balance its budget by

University of Arizona released a fiscal 2026 plan that would balance its budget by

University of Arizona released a fiscal 2026 plan that would balance its budget by

University of Arizona released a fiscal 2026 plan that would balance its budget by

The preliminary budget plan would make the deepest cuts to university support and administration, reducing those areas by 7.5% overall.

Student support would be cut by 2.8%, and the aggregate budget for the university’s colleges would be reduced by 2.2%. It would also decrease facility and utility spending by 1.1%