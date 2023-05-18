 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

University of Vermont faculty alleges deficient pay in state labor board complaint

Published May 18, 2023
Jeremy Bauer-Wolf's headshot
Senior Reporter
The University of Vermont campus
The image by AlexiusHoratius is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

Dive Brief:

  • A union representing about 800 University of Vermont faculty filed a complaint with the state’s labor board Tuesday, accusing administrators of improperly increasing their workloads. 
  • United Academics told the Vermont Labor Relations Board that university officials had not compensated faculty for time spent training in a new learning management system, or LMS, and that they refused to bargain over the issue.
  • A University of Vermont spokesperson said in an emailed statement that the university “is aware of the Unfair Labor Practice charge and looks forward to providing its position to the Vermont Labor Relations Board at the appropriate time.” 

Dive Insight:

Unions all across higher ed have galvanized this year, leading to major action and strikes at colleges like Rutgers University, Temple University and the University of Michigan .

The University of Vermont’s faculty union has been on particularly rocky terms with its administration, filing 17 grievances with the state labor board last year, according to VTDigger.

In the most recent complaint, United Academics alleges that administrators had recognized faculty would need significant time learning the new LMS in time for fall 2023. 

Faculty representatives and administrators were due to bargain over the LMS training, but the union said the university pulled out from negotiations and suggested it instead file a labor complaint.

Further, administrators allegedly told deans and department chairs that faculty could negotiate individually over the time needed to learn the new LMS, but “to date, nearly all faculty members’ requests to negotiate transition time or compensation within their departments have been ignored or denied,” the union said.

“This UVM administration precluded the possibility of a collective and equitable solution, put the responsibility on individuals to negotiate for themselves, and then denied individual requests,” Eleanor Miller, United Academics president and sociology professor, said in a statement. “This is an intentional attempt to undermine union solidarity and to further demoralize a faculty already seriously demoralized.”

Another of Vermont’s public colleges has also run into troubles this year. 

Vermont State University — a consolidation of three other public colleges formally set to open July 1 — drew local, state and national backlash after its leaders attempted to transition its library to a mostly digital format.

Its inaugural president, Parwinder Grewal, then resigned last month.

Filed Under: Higher Ed

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Medical Students at 10 Schools Receive Free Access to Next-Gen Study Planner for USMLE Exams
From Blueprint Prep
May 17, 2023
NINJIO releases report focused on increasing necessity for human-based cybersecurity in higher…
From NINJIO
May 10, 2023
TimelyCare Named “Best Virtual Care Platform” in 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Awards
From TimelyCare
May 03, 2023
TouchNet Survey Reveals Trending Data Among 150 Higher Ed Institutions
From TouchNet
May 05, 2023
Editors' picks
Latest in Higher Ed
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell