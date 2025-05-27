Week in review: Judge deals major blow to plans to dismantle Education Department

Over half of hiring managers said new graduates aren’t ready for the workforce, according to a poll from Resume.org. “Colleges don’t teach students how to behave in the workplace,” Irina Pichura, Resume.org’s career coach, said in a statement, adding that recent graduates lack transitional support from universities.

The fine Grand Canyon University faced that the U.S. Department of Education has now rescinded. The university’s president, Brian Mueller, said the ruling supports that the large Christian institution was “wrongly accused” of misleading doctoral students about the costs of their programs.

A federal judge dealt a major blow to the Trump administration’s plans to dismantle the Education Department. In a Thursday ruling, U.S. District Judge Myong Joun temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s order to close the department “to the maximum extent possible” and called for the agency to reinstate the more than 2,000 workers it laid off en masse in March.

The U.S. Department of Justice signaled that it could soon investigate colleges under the False Claims Act, which allows the federal government to pursue fraud claims against federal funding recipients. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche suggested in a memo that the department could go after colleges over their diversity efforts, policies on transgender athletes and other common Trump administration targets.

The Trump administration cut off Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students Thursday, though a federal judge paused the decision a day later.