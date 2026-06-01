Week in review: Should higher education be overhauled?

Most-clicked story of the week:

The leaders of two major educator unions — the American Association of University Professors and the American Federation of Teachers — made a case for overhauling the higher education system. Their vision includes making college free and accessible, putting graduates on the pathway to well-paying jobs, and giving fair pay and job security to higher education employees.

Number of the week: 21

That’s the number of programs that the State University of New York at Fredonia is sunsetting as it grapples with an $8.1 million budget deficit. Enrollment in the programs, which span from minors to graduate degrees, represents less than 5% of the university’s headcount.

The latest research funding policy developments:

The National Science Foundation’s Office of Award Management removed a designation from four high-profile institutions that put their new grant funding on hold after science journal Nature published a story about the situation. Nature obtained agency documents that revealed the note, which read “Future Awards to Organization on Hold,” had been applied to Duke, Harvard, Princeton and Yale universities.

The White House proposed new regulations that would create a process for President Donald Trump’s political appointees to cancel and approve federal research grants. The rule stems from an August executive order decried by scientific experts.

California’s state Senate passed a bill that would issue $12 billion in bonds to set up a fund for health and science research, including at colleges and universities. The bill aims to support research cut by the Trump administration.

Yale returns to standardized testing, UC faculty urge system to do the same: