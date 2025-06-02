 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Week in review: Trump administration targets Chinese student visas

We’re rounding up last week’s news, from another crackdown on international students to a new lawsuit against the National Science Foundation.

Published June 2, 2025
Ben Unglesbee's headshot
Senior Reporter
Department of State sign outside office building.
The U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C. The agency is part of a new Trump administration plan to limit student visas from China and Hong Kong. Mark Wilson/Getty Images via Getty Images

Most clicked-on story from last week: 

House Republicans passed — by one vote — a massive spending bill backed by President Donald Trump with heavy implications for higher education. Among other proposals, it would raise and expand the endowment tax, introduce a risk-sharing program that would put colleges on the hook for unpaid student debt, nix subsidized loans and narrow eligibility for Pell Grants. Many expect the Senate to make changes to the bill.

Number of the week

 
7
That’s how many regional branch campuses Pennsylvania State University is set to close after a 25-8 vote by its trustee board. The plan will pare down the university’s commonwealth campuses to 13 to cope with demographic declines and budget pressure. Detractors said the decision was made too hastily, ignored some campuses' recent progress and could hurt the state’s rural areas.

Trump administration updates:

  • The Trump administration aims to “aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students” while ramping up scrutiny and changing criteria for student visa applications from China and Hong Kong, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday. With nearly 278,000 students from China studying in the U.S. during the 2023-24 academic year, the move could have a steep impact on U.S. colleges.
  • Sixteen states sued the National Science Foundation over the agency’s 15% cap on indirect research costs and its mass termination of grants related to diversity, equity and other topics. The states’ colleges “will not be able to maintain essential research infrastructure and will be forced to significantly scale back or halt research, abandon numerous projects, and lay off staff,” plaintiffs said in their complaint. 
  • The Trump administration plans to cut Harvard University’s remaining federal contracts, amounting to about $100 million. An official with the U.S. General Services Administration cited what he alleged was “Harvard’s lack of commitment to nondiscrimination and our national values and priorities.” The salvo is the latest in the federal government's escalating battle with the Ivy League institution. 

Texas legislators look to tighten control of colleges:

  • The Texas House approved a bill that would give the state’s regents — who are appointed by the governor — the power to recommend required courses at public colleges and to reject courses deemed too biased or ideological. Regents would also gain approval authority over the hiring of administrators. 
  • Another bill approved by the House would limit where and how students can protest on campuses. The Texas House and Senate are working to resolve their differences over the bill, according to The Texas Tribune. 

Quote of the week:

There’s a bit of anxiousness among accreditors and institutions and state legislators because of the uncertainty. Is it that they are intentionally being vague or general until they can work out all of the nuances of the policies that they want to implement? I can tell you, less is not more in this situation.”

That’s Cynthia Jackson Hammond, president of the Council for Higher Education Accreditation, on the effects of Trump’s executive order on college accreditation.

Filed Under: Policy & Legal

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
HelioCampus Announces the Next Generation of Their Flagship Data Analytics Platform
From HelioCampus
May 20, 2025
HelioCampus logo
Trocaire Partners With Collegis Education To Advance Enrollment Strategy
From Collegis Education
May 20, 2025
New TESOL Press Book Empowers Educators to Transform Classrooms Through Translanguaging
From TESOL International Association
May 28, 2025
TESOL International Association logo
Flywire Surpasses $320 Million in Past-Due Tuition Collected; Saves More Than 161,000 Enrollm…
From Flywire Corporation
May 22, 2025
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.