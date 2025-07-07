 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

15 Florida colleges keep access to grant funding after House bid fails

A proposal from the Florida House would have restricted private colleges’ eligibility for the popular Effective Access to Student Education program.

Published July 7, 2025
Laura Spitalniak's headshot
Editor
A palm tree-lined walkway leading to a college library building.
Otto G. Richter Library on the University of Miami's campus. Retrieved from Harrier233 / Wikimedia Commons.
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • Fifteen nonprofit colleges in Florida will keep access to a popular state grant program after a legislative proposal that threatened their eligibility failed to make it into the final fiscal 2026 budget.
  • In April, state House legislators sought to impose tighter restrictions on the Effective Access to Student Education program, which offers up to $3,500 to Florida residents enrolled as full-time undergraduates at private nonprofits in the state.
  • But the proposed performance and affordability requirements raised concerns when higher education leaders said they would disqualify over a dozen of the state's private, nonprofit colleges — and their thousands of students — from receiving EASE funding.

Dive Insight:

 The final Florida budget reflects the state senate's language on EASE and did not enact new program eligibility restrictions.

Almost 38,000 Florida students will qualify for EASE funding in fiscal 2026, up from just under 36,000 the year prior, the state budget estimates.

That number would have been more than halved had the state House's version of the budget been approved.

Almost 22,000 students would have lost access to EASE funding due to their college not meeting the proposed criteria, according to the Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida, an association representing 30 private colleges in the state. 

ICUF argued that the change would disproportionately hurt non-traditional and low-income students and could force them to drop out or leave Florida.

Affected colleges would have included the University of Miami and Florida’s three private historically Black colleges, the association said.

Individual college leaders also spoke out about the potential effects the measures would have had.

Barry University President Mike Allen told WLRN the loss of eligibility for the EASE program would add a nearly $4 million gap in his institution's budget.

Keiser University Chancellor Arthur Keiser raised concerns that, without continued access to EASE, the state's workforce demands could worsen.

"Cutting the EASE grant not only harms students, it risks slowing the talent pipeline that powers our state’s future — a potentially disastrous outcome given Florida’s continued growth," he wrote in an April op-ed for The Palm Beach Post.

Keiser joined ICUF in urging the public to call on their representatives and push back on the proposal. 

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
How VoiceThread Supports Authentic Learning in the Age of AI: A New Research Review
From VoiceThread
July 08, 2025
VoiceThread logo
GradGuard Promotes Steven Fucci to Chief Business Officer
From GradGuard
June 30, 2025
GradGuard logo
Custom-Writing.org Presents an AI-Powered Notes Generator for Research and Study
From Custom-Writing.org
July 02, 2025
Custom-Writing.org logo
CAFF College Guide Names Title Sponsor
From Center for Academic Faithfulness & Flourishing
July 01, 2025
Center for Academic Faithfulness & Flourishing logo
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.