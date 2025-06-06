Trump administration appeals pause on Education Department cuts to SCOTUS

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

UPDATE: June 6, 2025: The U.S. Department of Justice asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday for an immediate pause on a court order that the U.S. Department of Education reinstate nearly 1,400 employees fired during a mass workforce reduction in March. The Justice Department’s appeal calls the lower court’s order an “unlawful remedy” and says the injunction “causes irreparable harm to the Executive Branch.”

Dive Brief:

A federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected the Trump administration's motion for a stay in a lawsuit challenging the dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education , effectively halting — at least temporarily — efforts to reduce the agency's workforce and transfer some education responsibilities to other federal departments.

The administration had argued it could still carry out the statutory requirements of the Education Department, even with a workforce cut in half. But the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed, saying it saw "no basis" that a lower court erred in concluding that task seemed "impossible."

The ruling was the latest in a series of legal developments concerning Trump administration reforms at the Education Department. Trump, U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon and many Republican lawmakers are attempting to eliminate what they say is federal overreach and inefficiencies in education.



Dive Insight:

The lawsuit at the center of the ruling was filed in March by 20 Democratic-leaning states and the District of Columbia. They sued the Education Department, Trump and McMahon two days after the agency announced mass workforce reductions. That challenge was combined with a similar lawsuit from public school districts in Massachusetts and education labor unions.

A federal district judge last month issued a preliminary injunction halting the workforce reductions temporarily. That ruling also prohibited the Education Department from transferring management of the federal student loans portfolio and special education management and oversight to other federal agencies.

In Wednesday's decision denying a motion for a stay, the three-judge panel said the Education Department has not shown "that the public's interest lies in permitting a major federal department to be unlawfully disabled from performing its statutorily assigned functions."

The Trump administration also argued that it is being forced to return staff whose services are no longer needed. The 1st Circuit, however, said its reading of the preliminary injunction shows no specific number or deadline for returning employees who were part of the reduction in force.



"We do not see how complying with those aspects of the injunction imposes a burden on the government, no less one that is 'extraordinary,'" the court said.