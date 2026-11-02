A look at the eye-popping endowment gains at Harvard, WashU, Stanford and beyond

In the 2026 fiscal year, rich colleges got even richer.

Harvard University may have brought in $123 million less in federal research funding as it became the favorite higher-education punching bag of the Trump administration. But it still reported a surplus for the year thanks in large part to its endowment.

Last fiscal year, which ended June 30 for Harvard and many other colleges, the Ivy League institution’s endowment grew at a rate of just over 27% to $68 billion. That growth translated to $11 billion in real dollars, a figure that represents more — typically much more — money than is found in nearly every other endowment in the country but for the largest 20 or so. And it helped Harvard fund $400 in research activity out of pocket.

Harvard is also facing newly increased federal taxes on endowment income, which went into effect for the wealthiest colleges in January. The university's leaders are budgeting for $300 million a year in federal taxes on its investment income as a result of the change.

Harvard may be in a class of its own in dollar terms. But many college endowments across the country have reported double digit growth as equity and other investment markets boomed amid persistent inflation, sluggish job growth, the ongoing U.S. war in Iran, high energy prices and widespread economic and geopolitical uncertainty.