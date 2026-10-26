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Dive Brief

Michigan public universities lost over 5,000 students in fall 2026

Just three of the 15 institutions, including the University of Michigan, avoided a year-over-year enrollment decline, according to preliminary data.

Published Oct. 26, 2026
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Michigan State University
Michigan State University on May 11, 2024, in East Lansing, Mich. MSU lost nearly 900 students from fall 2025 to fall 2026, the most of any public university in the state, according to preliminary data from the Michigan Association of State Universities. peterspiro via Getty Images

Dive Brief:

  • Fall enrollment at public Michigan universities dropped by 5,223 students, or 2%, from 2025 to 2026, according to preliminary data published by the Michigan Association of State Universities.
  • Some 254,107 enrolled at the state's 15 public universities this fall, the lowest total in at least a decade.
  • Just three institutions avoided a year-over-year enrollment decline — the University of Michigan, the University of Michigan-Flint and Wayne State University.

Dive Insight:

The state's public universities have struggled with their overall enrollment in the past decade. Fall enrollment fell 12.6% from 2017 to 2026, a loss of nearly 37,000 students, according to MASU data. 

The institutions had made steady improvements in recent years, boosting overall enrollment 1.1% from 256,396 in fall 2022 to 259,330 in fall 2025. But this fall's losses are poised to wipe out those gains, per the preliminary data.

Fall 2026 losses wipe out recent enrollment gains

Total fall headcount at Michigan's 15 public universities

Lake Superior State University, the smallest of the 15 institutions, lost the biggest share of students. Enrollment at the northernmost university dropped 14.4% from 1,440 to 1,232. 

Michigan State University saw its enrollment shrink by 1.7% and experienced the largest drop in students. The public land-grant institution lost 897 students — more than combined gains of U-M, UM-Flint and Wayne State.

Enrollment increased at U-M, the state's flagship, by 693 students, or 1.3%. Enrollment at UM-Flint, rose by 139 students, or about 2%. 

At Wayne State, one of the largest institutions, enrollment functionally held steady, with a small increase of 14 students.

Michigan's enrollment challenges could grow in the coming years. The state's population of high school graduates is expected to drop by a fifth from 2023 to 2041, according to a forecast from Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education.

Filed Under: Enrollment

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