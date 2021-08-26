x
site logo
Brief

Arkansas attorney general issues opinion denouncing critical race theory

Published Aug. 26, 2021
Jeremy Bauer-Wolf's headshot
Reporter
Drew Angerer via Getty Images

Dive Brief:

  • Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge last week issued an opinion that stated in many cases, instruction of critical race theory at public colleges could violate state and federal law.
  • Rutledge, a Republican running for governor of the state, wrote that teaching such concepts could infringe on Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the 14th Amendment, and the Arkansas constitution.
  • But one prominent civil liberties watchdog in higher education condemned Rutledge's interpretation, saying it diminishes academic freedoms and First Amendment rights.

Dive Insight:

For months, conservatives across the U.S. have deemed critical race theory a national scourge. The four-decade-old academic theory in part teaches that racism is a systemic problem ingrained in many institutions.

It came under new national scrutiny last year after former President Donald Trump signed an executive order barring federal grantees from teaching certain concepts, such as that the country is inherently racist or sexist.

State policymakers have since taken up Trump's mantle and attempted to excise critical race theory from classrooms. One such effort by one member of the University of Nebraska's Board of Regents, who is also a Republican candidate for that state's governorship, recently failed.

In Arkansas, one Republican state representative, Mark Lowery, introduced multiple bills attempting to limit the teaching of racism and related topics. None passed the state legislature so far, but Senate legislation that became law in May prohibits many state entities — but not public K-12 schools and colleges — from teaching "divisive concepts."

In June, Lowery requested that the attorney general weigh in on the legality of teaching anti-racist concepts and critical race theory at public schools and colleges.

Rutledge came back last week and said that an "effort to take account of race in a way that differently accords benefits or opportunities or creates a hostile environment" would likely violate civil rights laws, Title VI and the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. Such an effort would include overt racial segregation, racial stereotyping and scapegoating. Her opinion does not ban instruction of critical race theory, but it will likely give lawmakers political fodder to attempt to do so.

In her opinion, Rutledge wrote that curricula or programs that further certain ideas — including that an individual, by virtue of their race, is oppressed, or oppressive, or should feel discomfort or resentment — could foster a "racially hostile environment."

But the law does not preclude teaching about historical events and themes, and critical race theory may have "some legitimate pedagogical uses" in a college setting, she wrote.

"Further, because a theory need not be accepted as an integrated whole, it is possible that critical race theory could generate discrete insights that may be useful for certain limited purposes," Rutledge wrote.

Her language was much harsher in a news release describing the opinion, denouncing critical race theory as "a neo-Marxist ideology that distorts and rewrites history." And in that statement, Rutledge was absolute that it violated the law.

One prominent civil liberties organization is not as sure. The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education said in a recent online essay that Rutledge misconstrued legal rulings that affirmed broad free speech rights for faculty members related to scholarship and teaching.

FIRE said an instructor could cross from protected speech into harassment, but "that is a high bar to meet," and Rutledge's opinion did not establish it. 

"If the bar for harassment is set so low that the mere discussion of offensive ideas is sufficient to establish an unlawfully hostile environment, the risks to open discussion in class become obvious," FIRE said.

Follow on Twitter

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Flickr; Robert Couse-Baker
    Deep Dive

    How many colleges and universities have closed since 2016?

    Judson College in Alabama held its last day of classes at the end of July.

    By Hallie Busta • Updated: Aug. 4, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Drazen Zigic/iStock via Getty Images
    Opinion

    President Speaks: There's only upside for colleges to improve transfer policies

    Mary Hawkins, president of Bellevue University, explains how schools can better serve students with prior credits.

    By Mary Hawkins • Aug. 09, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Raftr, Community-First Platform for Universities, Sets Record Growth
    Press Release from Raftr
    Montana University System Closes Access Gap With Inter-Institutional Digital Course and Prog...
    Press Release from Quottly
    Nominations Open for Turnitin Americas Higher Education Award Recognizing Innovation in Asse...
    Press Release from
    Turnitin
    Delta Variant Has Families Considering Tuition Insurance In Case Student Unexpectedly Withdr...
    Press Release from
    GradGuard
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Flickr; Robert Couse-Baker
    Deep Dive

    How many colleges and universities have closed since 2016?

    Judson College in Alabama held its last day of classes at the end of July.

    By Hallie Busta • Updated: Aug. 4, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Drazen Zigic/iStock via Getty Images
    Opinion

    President Speaks: There's only upside for colleges to improve transfer policies

    Mary Hawkins, president of Bellevue University, explains how schools can better serve students with prior credits.

    By Mary Hawkins • Aug. 09, 2021
    • Latest in Policy & Legal
  • Arkansas attorney general issues opinion denouncing critical race theory
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Aug. 26, 2021
  • Former Republican governor leading Wisconsin system rebuffs GOP lawmakers' effort to control COVID rules
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Aug. 25, 2021
  • Colleges can now consider testimony outside hearings in Title IX investigations
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Aug. 25, 2021
  • Will full FDA approval of a coronavirus vaccine alter colleges' fall plans?
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated: Aug. 23, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.