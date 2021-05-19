x
site logo
Brief

College student outcomes and state funding are intertwined, report finds

Published May 19, 2021
By
Reporter
skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

Dive Brief:

  • State funding cuts cause modest decreases in graduation rates and college credentials awarded, according to a new report by the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association.

  • SHEEO analyzed empirical research to study how changes in state funding for public colleges and financial aid affected student outcomes. 

  • The organization argues that investing in public colleges, which three-fourths of students nationwide attend, will be key as an economic recession stresses state budgets and exacerbates inequities in higher ed.

Dive Insight:

SHEEO found that 42 states decreased appropriations for public colleges' operations between 2001 and 2019, after adjusting for inflation. However, 34 states increased money for student grant aid during the same time period. 

Public, four-year colleges tend to boost tuition to offset those reductions, the report stated. A 10% reduction in state funding to those schools leads to a 1.1% increase in enrollment-weighted tuition and a 0.7% increase in sticker price, with growth in the latter being slightly higher at state flagships.

Institutions also increase enrollment of out-of-state and international students to mitigate state cuts. These groups usually pay more to attend college than in-state students. State funding cuts cause in-state undergraduate enrollment to drop, with students who may have attended a public school instead enrolling at a for-profit college, the report states.

Schools that cannot raise tuition and fees by enough to offset state cuts instead look to reduce spending elsewhere, the most common cuts being in programs "essential for student success," according to the report. These include academic support and student services.

One study the report analyzed found that an increase in state money has a slightly bigger impact on graduation rates than does a decrease. A 10% uptick in appropriations per full-time equivalent student is associated with a 0.8% percentage point increase in graduation rates, while a 10% decrease is linked to a 0.6% percentage point drop in graduation rates.

College completion rates have continued to slow, according to data published late last year, a trend that could be exacerbated by the pandemic.

SHEEO notes that it may be hard for lawmakers to invest in public higher ed because of the stress on state budgets, though this was one of the organization's main policy recommendations for states. 

On the federal side, it suggests lawmakers create a federal-state partnership to help boost college access for low-income students. It also recommended a federal program similar to Title I, which funds K-12 schools with high shares of poor students. President Joe Biden has proposed such a program for higher ed, and federal-state partnerships have been a feature of some recent proposals to make community college tuition free.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Policy & Legal Finance Enrollment Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Wormwood, Matilda. Retrieved from Pexels.
    Deep Dive

    What other states can learn from Michigan about serving adult students

    Lawmakers and colleges there have been instituting policies that remove financial barriers for this often-overlooked population.

    By Natalie Schwartz • April 16, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Permission granted by Southern Utah University

    How one Utah university is offering an online bachelor's degree for $9,000

    The college is calling on other institutions to offer similarly low-priced programs, but experts question if its methods for cost-cutting will scale.

    By Natalie Schwartz • May 04, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Dunwoody College of Technology Hires Executive Director of Community Partnerships to Spearhe...
    Press Release from
    Dunwoody College of Technology
    New Website from Learning Ally's College Success Program Helps Students Who are Blind or Low...
    Press Release from
    Learning Ally
    TimelyMD and EVERFI Form Strategic Partnership to Transform Student Mental Health, Well-being
    Press Release from
    TimelyMD
    Symplicity Launches a Streamlined, Integrated Approach to Student Success with Symplicity One
    Press Release from
    Symplicity
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Permission granted by Southern Utah University

    How one Utah university is offering an online bachelor's degree for $9,000

    The college is calling on other institutions to offer similarly low-priced programs, but experts question if its methods for cost-cutting will scale.

    By Natalie Schwartz • May 04, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Wormwood, Matilda. Retrieved from Pexels.
    Deep Dive

    What other states can learn from Michigan about serving adult students

    Lawmakers and colleges there have been instituting policies that remove financial barriers for this often-overlooked population.

    By Natalie Schwartz • April 16, 2021
    • Latest in Policy & Legal
  • College student outcomes and state funding are intertwined, report finds
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • May 19, 2021
  • Higher ed lobby wary of new federal proposals for stricter foreign gift reporting
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • May 18, 2021
  • California's $49B higher ed budget proposal prioritizes worker training
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • May 17, 2021
  • U of California agrees not to use SAT, ACT in admissions through 2025 to settle lawsuit
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated: May 17, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.