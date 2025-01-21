 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Colleges no longer protected from immigration raids

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security lifted the practice of avoiding immigration enforcement at locations where students gather.

Published Jan. 21, 2025
Kara Arundel's headshot
Senior Reporter
Donald Trump sits at a desk in the Oval Office. A person is standing next to the desk. There are several folders on the desk.
Just hours after being sworn in, President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office on Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

First published on

K-12 Dive

Colleges will no longer be off limits for immigration enforcement operations under a directive announced by the new Trump administration's Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday.

The directive ends the practice of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection agents avoiding “sensitive” areas — including elementary and secondary schools, colleges, hospitals and churches — for enforcement actions. 

The announcement came on the first full day of President Donald Trump's second administration. Trump had promised to enforce more border policies throughout his campaign. 

Trump and some Republican supporters have said undocumented immigrants are overwhelming school systems. Recent research, however, has shown that newcomer students instead bring fiscal and academic benefits to school systems.

In a statement on Tuesday, a DHS spokesperson said the new policy empowers ICE and CBP actions "to enforce our immigration laws and catch criminal aliens — including murders and rapists — who have illegally come into our country. 

"Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest. The Trump Administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement, and instead trusts them to use common sense."

Advocates for immigrant and newcomer students had alerted schools that a new Trump administration could overturn DHS policy under the Biden administration that designated schools and colleges as "protected areas," meaning ICE should refrain from conducting enforcement actions “to the fullest extent possible.” 

Protected areas also included places where children, teens and young adults gather, such as playgrounds, recreation centers, child care centers, school bus stops, colleges, vocational or trade schools, and preschools, elementary and secondary schools, according to the previous DHS policy.

Although the exact number of undocumented children and families is unclear, data from the Migration Policy Institute shows about 5.5 million children under age 18 were living with an unauthorized immigrant parent as of 2019. That's about 7% of the U.S. child population at that time.

Editor’s note: This story is developing and will be updated.

 

Recommended Reading

Filed Under: Policy & Legal

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
In a Tightening Job Market, Communication Skills Are Key and Now There Is An App For That
From CDC Phone App LLC
January 21, 2025
Gale Unveils Groundbreaking New Digital Archive on Global Impact of The American Civil War
From Gale, part of Cengage Group
January 14, 2025
StudyCorgi Presents a Rhetorical Analysis Generator for Students & Writers
From StudyCorgi
January 02, 2025
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.