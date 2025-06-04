 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Cornish College of the Arts opens under Seattle University banner

A majority of Cornish’s original employees and nongraduating students will return to its Washington campus in fall 2025, the university said Tuesday.

Published June 4, 2025
Laura Spitalniak's headshot
Editor
Large sign for the college broken by windows across multistory building in city environment.
The image by Joe Mabel is licensed under CC BY 3.0
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • Seattle University officially absorbed the Cornish College of the Arts, it announced Tuesday, realizing the deal the two signed earlier this year to transfer nearly all of the arts college’s assets to the university. 
  • The university expects the campus — now known as Cornish College of the Arts at Seattle University — to enroll between 430 and 450 students in the upcoming fall semester, according to a Tuesday announcement.
  • Seattle University offered jobs to the "vast majority" of Cornish’s original full-time employees, who were all let go last month. Most accepted the offer. The announcement this week did not give specific numbers, and the university did not immediately respond to questions Wednesday.

Dive Insight:

Seattle University and Cornish's campuses are just 1 ½ miles apart, but the two institutions are dramatically different in scope.

The private Jesuit university enrolled 7,182 students in fall 2023, according to federal data. The same semester, Cornish had 502.

Cornish's academic offerings focused on visual and interdisciplinary arts, while Seattle University offered a wider range of programs, from engineering to accounting to film and media. But the large institution did not have a fine arts school before acquiring Cornish’s name and assets.

“This is a historic day for two legendary Seattle institutions,” Seattle University President Eduardo Peñalver said in a statement. “The combination of Cornish with Seattle University preserves the Cornish legacy for future generations and will transform arts education in Seattle, opening up exciting interdisciplinary opportunities for students and faculty on both campuses.”

Cornish will operate as the university's arts school at its original campus. Most Cornish students are opting to continue their education under Seattle University’s banner, according to Tuesday's announcement. In spring 2025, Cornish enrolled 437 students who were not graduating that semester. Of that cohort, about 91% decided to stay and earn their degrees from Seattle University.

Cornish's provost and vice president of academic affairs, Brian Harlan, will become dean of the arts school under Seattle University.

Beginning this fall, the university and Cornish will begin a "faculty-led process" of integrating both campuses' arts programming, Harlan said in a Tuesday statement.

Of 125 Cornish's original employees, 92 have been rehired, including Harlan, a Seattle University official told The Seattle Times. The university made job offers to 36 of Cornish's 40 full-time faculty members, and 33 accepted.

The university also intends to hire adjunct faculty and part-time and seasonal staff over the summer, it said Tuesday.

Filed Under: Closures and Mergers

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
ClassRanked Partners with Krispy Kreme to Incentivize Course Evaluations for Students
From ClassRanked, Inc.
June 04, 2025
ClassRanked, Inc. logo
JRM Construction Management Completes Biochemistry Laboratory Renovation at New York Tech
From JRM Construction Management
June 04, 2025
JRM Construction Management logo
Trocaire Partners With Collegis Education To Advance Enrollment Strategy
From Collegis Education
May 20, 2025
HelioCampus Announces the Next Generation of Their Flagship Data Analytics Platform
From HelioCampus
May 20, 2025
HelioCampus logo
Editors' picks
Latest in Closures and Mergers
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.