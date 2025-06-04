Cornish College of the Arts opens under Seattle University banner

Seattle University officially absorbed the Cornish College of the Arts, it announced Tuesday, realizing the deal the two signed earlier this year to transfer nearly all of the arts college’s assets to the university.

The university expects the campus — now known as Cornish College of the Arts at Seattle University — to enroll between 430 and 450 students in the upcoming fall semester, according to a Tuesday announcement.

Seattle University offered jobs to the "vast majority" of Cornish’s original full-time employees, who were all

let go last month

. Most accepted the offer.