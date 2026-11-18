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Dive Brief:

The Trump administration may not enforce two recent policy memos that put new limits on international students’ ability to participate in internships and other training opportunities, per a federal court order Tuesday.

For decades, the Curricular Practical Training program has allowed international students to participate in off-campus training opportunities that result in academic credit. But in August, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued two memos barring international students from participating in such training programs unless they were mandatory to complete their degrees.

U.S. District Judge Julia Kobick temporarily blocked DHS from enforcing the two memos, ruling that the higher education associations who are suing to strike down the policy were likely to succeed.

Dive Insight:

The lawsuit was brought by prominent higher education groups, including the Association of American Universities. They argued that DHS unlawfully changed decades of “settled agency interpretation” when it issued its new two memos.

DHS pushed back in court documents, arguing that the two memos didn’t alter “the legal regime” because they were simply reminders about the CPT program’s regulatory requirements. However, Kobick wrote that they “represent a marked departure” from the agency’s prior interpretation.

Since 1991, the federal government has allowed international students to qualify for training opportunities — even if they weren’t mandated by their degree program — so long as they resulted in academic credit, Kobick wrote.

Yet in the August memos, DHS put new restrictions on the CPT program without acknowledging that it was shifting long-standing federal policy. Under its interpretation, an international student could only participate in a training opportunity like an internship if it was required of all students in their degree program.

“In practice, for example, this meant that a law school could not authorize CPT for a law student on an F-1 visa to extern for a federal judge for academic credit unless such an externship was required of all students seeking to earn a juris doctor degree,” Kobick wrote.

DHS also threatened college officials with civil and criminal liability if they didn’t comply with the memos.

Many colleges responded to the two memos by rejecting or revoking CPT authorization for some of their international students or by adjusting their program requirements.

At Columbia University, in New York, officials denied CPT authorization to over 120 international students this fall, according to court documents. Similarly, over a dozen international students at Grinnell College, in Iowa, lost out on internships due to the change.

Some colleges — including Cornell and Michigan State universities — reported that they’ve lost international students due to the two directives. And college officials have reported reluctance to sign documents related to the program over fear of being prosecuted.

A spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which operates under DHS, said in an email Wednesday that it does not comment on pending litigation.