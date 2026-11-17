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Dive Brief:

A federal judge on Monday struck down a U.S. Department of Homeland Security rule seeking to cap international student visa stays at four years.

Calling the rule arbitrary and capricious, U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor said DHS had violated the Administrative Procedure Act and overstepped its authority. Saylor had p a used enforcement of the rule in September, just before it was set to take effect.

D HS appealed the judge’s temporary injunction in September , but the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals paused the proceedings earlier this month ahead of Saylor’s final ruling at the Trump administration’s request. DHS did not immediately respond to questions Tuesday about next steps.

Dive Insight:

DHS published the rule in July, arguing it was needed to protect national security and prevent visa fraud. International students would have been able to seek extensions on their visas, but the decision would have been at federal officials’ sole discretion.

The rule would have changed long-standing policy permitting foreign students to stay in the U.S. for as long as it takes to complete their academic studies.

Several higher ed groups and unions, including the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration and the American Federation of Teachers, sued the agency in August over the regulations.

Saylor handed the plaintiffs an early win when he temporarily blocked the visa cap from taking effect. Writing that they were likely to succeed in their case, the judge flagged that the rule could be abused by the Trump administration.

“It is not difficult to imagine how that system might be abused to punish those whose viewpoints or research are disfavored by the officials making the decision — or, indeed, punish disfavored institutions,” Saylor said in his Sept. 14 order.

He repeated those concerns Monday, describing the student visa process DHS sought to set up as an “unreviewable, completely discretionary renewal system.”

Saylor further said DHS failed to weigh “less burdensome” options.

The DHS rule would have done more than limit student visa stays. Some international students would have been barred from changing their field of study or transferring colleges. And they could not come to the U.S. to pursue an academic degree at the same or a lower level than a degree they already possess.

For example, an international student who holds a law degree would effectively be banned from pursuing a master’s degree in the U.S., Saylor said.

“Put bluntly, DHS is seeking to prevent or discourage the very activity — providing educational opportunities for foreign students in the United States — that Congress sought to permit and encourage,” he said. “The statute simply does not grant DHS such broad and open-ended authority” to undermine the student visa program.

The judge’s decision may not put the case to bed, as the Trump administration could still appeal it. The continued uncertainty comes as new data shows a decline in international enrollment in the U.S.

In 2025-26, the number of foreign students attending U.S. colleges dropped 2.7% year over year, according to the latest Open Doors report. And preliminary data from fall 2026 found that international enrollment declined another 9% annually at surveyed institutions. Both decreases were driven by losses of new students and those pursuing graduate degrees.