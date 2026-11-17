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The U.S. Department of Education opened a string of investigations into teacher preparation programs on Nov. 13, alleging that they discriminate on the basis of race under Title VI or sex under Title IX.

The investigations mark one of the first times the department's Office for Civil Rights has used civil rights protections to challenge diversification efforts in teacher scholarships, hiring, training and recruitment practices.

The programs at the center of the investigations are aimed at recruiting historically underrepresented groups in the teaching profession, such as men and teachers of color.

Among those programs are:

The City of the University of New York's NYC Men Teach Program.

The University of Maryland School of Education and Maryland Higher Education Commission Teacher Quality and Diversity Grant Program.

The Minnesota Department of Education's Education Tuition Assistance Program.

Minnesota's Aspiring Teachers of Color Scholarship Pilot Program.

“Race, national origin, or sex should not decide who will shape America’s next generation, yet many states and universities seem to prioritize recruiting and training ‘minority’ candidates rather than evaluating candidates based solely on merit,” said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey in a Nov. 13 statement.

“Education agencies and institutions that consider race, national origin, or sex as a means to withhold opportunities in selecting, supporting, and preparing teaching candidates violate federal law and compromise education excellence."

Richey concluded that students should be "judged on their hard work and merit, not prejudged by the color of their skin or their sex.”

Using civil rights enforcement to preserve inequities?

EdTrust, a nonprofit that advocates for racial and economic equity in American education, said in a statement to K-12 Dive that the Trump administration is using civil rights protections meant to "dismantle discrimination and expand opportunity" to instead "undermine pathways into teaching for people historically excluded from the profession betrays that purpose."

“The administration’s false divide between ‘merit’ and diversity perpetuates the damaging suggestion that teachers of color are less qualified or less deserving," said Eric Duncan, director of Pre-K-12 policy of EdTrust, in the Nov. 16 statement. "It discounts their skills, expertise, and contributions while ignoring the systemic barriers that have denied talented people opportunities for generations. Scholarships that address those barriers help ensure that family wealth does not determine who can become a teacher."

The Education Department's investigations, Duncan said, "risk turning civil rights enforcement into a tool for preserving the very inequities it should confront.”

CUNY, which houses the NYC Men Teach Program being investigated by the department, said in a statement to K-12 Dive that it was "proud of its role educating the teachers of tomorrow and our programs are open to all students regardless of race, gender or national origin."

According to the city's website, the program was created around 2015 in collaboration with the federal Education Department and then-Mayor Bill de Blasio with the goal of putting an additional 1,000 men of color into the city’s teacher pipeline.

A March 2026 evaluation of the program conducted for the NYC mayor's office by Westat, which provides research services for government agencies, shows that the program contributed over 3,100 new male teachers of color to New York City Public Schools between school years 2015–16 and 2023–24.

The American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education said in a Nov. 16 email to K-12 Dive, “Strengthening and diversifying the educator pipeline is essential to addressing persistent teacher shortages and ensuring every PK-12 student has access to well-prepared, effective teachers. Decades of research confirm that a diverse educator workforce benefits all students academically, socially, and emotionally."



AACTE added that it does not comment on active federal inquiries involving specific institutions or state agencies.

Other Trump administration efforts affect teacher pipeline

While the investigations are some of the first of their kind by OCR, they build on previous efforts by the Trump administration to weed out DEI in teacher preparation programs — especially in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2023 ruling in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard.

Some of the earliest federal grants terminated in 2025 by the administration were under the Supporting Effective Educator Development Grant Program, the Teacher Quality Partnership Program and the Teacher and School Leader Incentive Program, due to what it said was the promotion of "divisive ideologies". The department admitted in a March court filing that it had cancelled 104 out of 109 active TQP and SEED grants.

The loss of over 100 federal teacher training grants last year caused at least 127 teacher candidates to drop out of their programs and another 259 accepted candidates to not enroll after all, according to survey findings released in October.

Those cuts were preceded by an anti-DEI directive that has since been heavily litigated and was most recently blocked in court in September.

That anti-DEI letter specifically called for agency personnel to review all new grant awards and issued grants to ensure those federal dollars “do not fund discriminatory practices — including in the form of DEI.” The directive added that “Illegal DEI policies and practices can violate both the letter and purpose of Federal civil rights law and conflict with the Department’s policy of prioritizing merit, fairness, and excellence in education.”

The Justice Department in August 2025 also warned districts they could be exposed to legal liability by asking job applicants how their “cultural background informs their teaching,” using recruitment strategies targeting candidates from specific geographic areas or racial backgrounds, and asking job candidates to describe how they overcame obstacles.

Since the Supreme Court’s decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, civil rights groups have raised concerns that it would set back educational equity efforts even outside of race-conscious admissions. That decision undid race-conscious policies in college admissions, and the Education Department under Trump has used it to justify scaling back other diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in education.

Scholarship availability, teacher pipelines and student affinity groups were among the top areas beyond college access that advocates were concerned could be impacted in the wake of the ruling.