Last week's big number: $975,000

A recap of last week's major higher ed news looks at the new University of Michigan president's compensation and contract.

Published July 18, 2022
By Higher Ed Dive Staff
New University of Michigan President Santa Ono stands behind a podium and in front of a background bearing university logos.
Santa Ono was named the next University of Michigan president July 13, 2022. His salary starts at $975,000 per year. Courtesy of Michigan Photography
All summer, we’re recapping the previous week with some of the biggest numbers, quotes or takeaways in higher ed.

LAST WEEK’S BIG NUMBERS
 
$975,000
Annual salary Santa Ono will earn as the University of Michigan’s president. That’s $48,000 more than ousted President Mark Schlissel, but Ono won’t receive a tenured faculty role if fired for cause — a perk that’s a common wrangling point in higher ed but became even more contentious when Schlissel received it.
 
10
Number of colleges U.S. News and World Report booted from its 2022 rankings over data reporting issues. Many of the institutions will be back when the publication releases its next lists in September, but the newly unranked institutions are a reminder that data questions go beyond Columbia University, which was recently yanked from the rankings in a high-profile move.
LAST WEEK’S BIG WORD
 
Metauniversity
Singapore-based Genius Group plans to build a metauniversity — a digital doppelgänger of a brick-and-mortar campus — after acquiring the University of Antelope Valley, a for-profit institution in California. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s enthusiasm for the fledgling metaverse is well known, but any higher ed applications are still in their early days.

