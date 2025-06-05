For-profit performing arts college in New York to close

at the end of its current academic year, with operations and classes set to end Aug. 31, it

at the end of its current academic year, with operations and classes set to end Aug. 31, it

at the end of its current academic year, with operations and classes set to end Aug. 31, it

at the end of its current academic year, with operations and classes set to end Aug. 31, it

at the end of its current academic year, with operations and classes set to end Aug. 31, it

at the end of its current academic year, with operations and classes set to end Aug. 31, it

The for-profit arts college

is currently coordinating with other institutions to help find spots for students who have not completed their programs by then. So far, it has established teach-out agreements with

Five Towns College and