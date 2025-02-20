 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Northland College to close after turnaround falls short

Despite recent restructuring efforts, the Wisconsin nonprofit’s board chair said it couldn’t weather “economic and demographic storms” hitting the sector.

Published Feb. 20, 2025
Ben Unglesbee's headshot
Senior Reporter
Northland College
The campus of Northland College, in Wisconsin, is seen above. The institution announced that it will close at the end of the 2024-25 academic year. "Northland College Campus" by Tschellnc is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • Despite recent turnaround efforts, Northland College, in Wisconsin, plans to close at the end of the current academic year following a unanimous vote by its board of trustees, the institution announced Wednesday. 
  • We no longer have the resources needed to navigate the economic and demographic storms endangering small, liberal arts institutions today,” board Chair Ted Bristol said in a statement.
  • Northland President Chad Dayton has resigned, the college said in its closing announcement. The board appointed Barb Lundberg, vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty, as interim president as the institution prepares to shutter.

Dive Insight:

Founded in 1992, Northland has suffered from many of the same enrollment woes facing small liberal arts colleges in recent years. 

Between 2018 and 2023, fall enrollment declined 16.7% to 485 students, per federal data. In fiscal 2023, the college reported a total deficit of about $5.1 million, up from $2.9 million the year before, according to its latest financials.

Less than a year ago, Northland put out an SOS call. In March 2024, the college told its community that it needed to raise $12 million in roughly a month or it would be forced to close. 

The institution missed its fundraising target by a wide margin, but it did receive what it described as “transformative” gifts, which officials described at the time as “a positive development that changes the scope of the situation.” 

The institution in early April declared financial exigency, which allows colleges to lay off tenured faculty and wind down programs in times of budgetary duress. 

In May, Northland unveiled a plan to dramatically downscale by refocusing around eight core, high-demand programs, down from 40. Many of the remaining programs were centered on environmental and outdoor fields — areas that the liberal arts college had long focused on. The institution also planned to shave $7 million from its budget, and soon after announced it would cut nine faculty positions. 

In announcing its plan to revamp, Northland sounded an optimistic note, saying in May that its turnaround plan “puts the College on track for long-term stability.”

Despite those efforts, Northland is now readying to close. 

“With declining enrollment and soaring costs, it takes more to operate the College than we raise in tuition,” Bristol said Wednesday. “Even after enacting aggressive measures to cut costs and raise revenues, Northland College has no sustainable path forward.”

In a message to the Northland community, Lundberg said, “My immediate concern today is to address the impact of this closure on Northland’s students.”

To that end, the new interim president said courses would continue through the term's end, and Northland would hold spring commencement as planned.

The college will pair students with academic advisors to determine options for finishing degrees, including through transfers and teach-out agreements with participating institutions, Lundberg said. Northland has not yet announced partnerships for those teach-outs.

Editors' picks

  • College students walk down a pathway.
    Image attribution tooltip
    vm via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip
    Deep Dive

    6 higher education trends to watch in 2025

    College leaders will likely grapple with budgetary strains, federal policy shifts and continued enrollment challenges in the year ahead.

    By Natalie Schwartz, Laura Spitalniak and Ben Unglesbee • Updated Jan. 14, 2025
  • Donald Trump sits at a desk in the Oval Office. A person is standing next to the desk. There are several folders on the desk.
    Image attribution tooltip
    Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip

    Colleges no longer protected from immigration raids

    The U.S. Department of Homeland Security lifted the practice of avoiding immigration enforcement at locations where students gather.

    By Kara Arundel • Updated Jan. 22, 2025

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Pathify Nabs $25 Million to Support Continued Growth and Innovation
From Pathify
February 13, 2025
Joyce University Expands Nursing & Healthcare Education to Students in Ohio and South Carolina
From Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences
February 12, 2025
Violinist Cho-Liang Lin: Music Ed Needs a Balance of Tech and Tradition
From Opus 3 Artists
February 10, 2025
THE ROYAL BALLET SCHOOL JOINS NATIONWIDE LET'S DANCE INITIATIVE WITH HISTORIC PUBLIC OPEN DAY
From Royal Ballet School
February 06, 2025
Editors' picks
  • College students walk down a pathway.
    Image attribution tooltip
    vm via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip
    Deep Dive

    6 higher education trends to watch in 2025

    College leaders will likely grapple with budgetary strains, federal policy shifts and continued enrollment challenges in the year ahead.

    By Natalie Schwartz, Laura Spitalniak and Ben Unglesbee • Updated Jan. 14, 2025
  • Donald Trump sits at a desk in the Oval Office. A person is standing next to the desk. There are several folders on the desk.
    Image attribution tooltip
    Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip

    Colleges no longer protected from immigration raids

    The U.S. Department of Homeland Security lifted the practice of avoiding immigration enforcement at locations where students gather.

    By Kara Arundel • Updated Jan. 22, 2025
Latest in Finance
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.