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Dive Brief:

The leader of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education is calling for the closure of Commonwealth University’s Mansfield campus by summer 2028.

In a public letter Tuesday, PASSHE Chancellor Christopher Fiorentino directed Commonwealth President Jeffery Osgood to submit a plan for an “orderly wind-down” of the campus by Dec. 8. PASSHE’s board of governors must approve the wind-down.

The closure is necessary for the public university’s “long-term financial stability” and to reduce systemic risks to PASSHE, Fiorentino said. A PASSHE faculty union leader on Tuesday vowed to “take every step necessary to fight this terrible plan.”

Dive Insight:

The push to close Commonwealth’s Mansfield campus comes nearly two years after the university moved to eliminate its smallest campus in Clearfield, which is set to close after the current academic year.

Mansfield’s closure would leave Commonwealth with two campuses — its main location in Bloomsburg and one in Lock Haven. The university was created in 2022 out of the merger of Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities.

By the numbers $7,825 The financial loss per full-time equivalent student at the Mansfield campus in the 2025-26 academic year. 3 in 5 Student housing beds empty on the Mansfield campus at the start of the fall 2026 term, which contributed significantly to its budget deficit. 802 Projected Mansfield student count for fall 2028, which would represent a 77.5% collapse from 2009. 16.3% Projected decline in high school graduates in Mansfield’s home county of Tioga between the 2027-28 and 2036-37 academic years.

In justifying his decision to shutter Mansfield, Fiorentino cited cratering headcounts as well as persistent financial losses and local demographic shifts. He presented these factors as a drag on the university and PASSHE as a whole.

Between 2009 and 2026, Commonwealth’s Mansfield campus fall headcount plummeted 71.6% to 1,013 students, according to PASSHE data.

That count is projected to drop by another 200-plus students by fall 2028 amid declining first-year student enrollment and second-year retention rates, according to data in Fiorentino’s letter. He also pointed to estimates of falling high school graduate numbers in the surrounding counties.

“Fewer new students are enrolling at the Mansfield campus, reducing tuition revenue and putting additional pressure on the university's finances,” the PASSHE chancellor wrote to Osgood.

Fiorentino pointed to state funding meant to help Mansfield, including $75 million in one-time money used in part to clear the campus’s debt. And still the campus’s unrestricted deficit grew to $7.7 million for fiscal 2026.

Closing the campus would “reduce the likelihood that Commonwealth University would need to draw upon the reserves held by the other PASSHE universities,” Fiorentino said.

But a faculty union blasted the plan. Kenneth Mash, president of the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, said in a statement Tuesday that closing Mansfield would “ravage public higher education in Pennsylvania, create additional higher-education deserts, and hurt students.”

“This news came as a surprise, and it is unfortunate that the System has decided to approach this plan clandestinely,” Mash said. “We will not let Pennsylvania give up on our commitment to provide the opportunity for our students to earn a high-quality, low-cost public higher education. We will fight for Mansfield.”

On a FAQ page, PASSHE said it anticipates layoffs at the Mansfield campus but that it will adhere to collective bargaining agreements and “work to minimize the impact on university employees.”

As part of the wind-down plan for Mansfield, Fiorentino directed Osgood to detail arrangements for the campus's current students to finish their degrees with Commonwealth.

Commonwealth as a whole faces a $17 million operating deficit and recently announced that it could slash 175 jobs to help close the budget gap.

The university isn’t alone in its struggles — even in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State University is implementing a plan to shutter seven of its regional Commonwealth campuses to shore up the university’s central budget and cut losses in areas with declining enrollment.