Texas A&M breaks ground on $226M semiconductor R&D facility

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a press release from Gov. Greg Abbott. Texas A&M University broke ground on a $226 million semiconductor research and development facility in Bryan, Texas, on April 9, according to

The building, dubbed the Texas A&M Semiconductor Institute , will have about 80,000 square feet of space for research, training and collaboration, TAMU System Regent Jay Graham said at the groundbreaking ceremony.

The site will also have a sealed and enclosed clean room in one location for full-scale production, and labs for advanced technology, R&D and workforce development. Construction is expected to be complete by the first quarter of 2028, according to the TIS website.

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Glenn Hegar, TAMU System Chancellor, said during his remarks that the “flexible labs” would reflect “real-world production environments.”

The labs will focus on process and tooling development, metrology, packaging, radio frequency, photonics, testing and evaluation. Additionally, the facility will include a skilled-trade lab as part of efforts to develop the state’s semiconductor workforce training.

The clean room would also feature purity ratings of 100 and 1000 classes, and 300mm equipment.

“It is designed to connect research, industry and workforce at scale,” Hegar said. “This facility delivers on that mission. Students and individuals have opportunities in training in our clean rooms, work alongside industry and move directly into high-demand, high-paying careers. That is how you build a workforce and strengthen an industry.”

The TSI facility will also have support spaces such as loading docks, hazardous materials handling, and storage and distribution, according to TAMU’s board of regents Feb. 5 agenda.

The board allocated $205.5 million in school funds that will support a capital improvement project and related equipment, Steve Putna, TAMU’s associate vice chancellor for research and TSI director, said in an email on Monday. The funding includes $161.8 million dedicated solely to the building, Putna added.

“This project is about building the physical foundation needed to keep Texas competitive in semiconductor research, manufacturing and workforce development,” Hegar said in a Feb. 5 statement. “The scale of this investment reflects both the urgency of the moment and Texas A&M’s responsibility to deliver solutions that serve the state and the country.”

The facility is also the university’s most expensive project per square foot in its history, Hegar said in his remarks on Thursday.

“And why? Because we are working on cutting-edge technologies that are going to impact this state, the nation and the world, and we're proud to be here today,” Hegar said.

The school invested about $1.5 billion in the 3,300-acre site of the Rellis campus, located about eight miles from TAMU’s main campus in College Station, according to a fact sheet.

In addition to workforce development, the Rellis campus facilities focus on transportation innovation, national security and defense, energy production and reliability and artificial intelligence hypercomputing.

The university has been forming partnerships with some of the major semiconductor companies with operations in Texas, including Samsung, Tokyo Electron America and Cadence.

The school also entered into a memorandum of understanding with San Francisco-based Substrate, according to the company’s application to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. Substrate is planning to establish its first semiconductor fab facility and has been assessing possible locations for its multibillion-dollar site across the United States.

Dubbed Project Factory One, the facility would be operated by Substrate’s subsidiary, America’s Foundry Bryan. The pending TAMU partnership is “a compelling factor for America’s Foundry Bryan to locate in Texas and is dependent on receiving acceptable financing and governmental incentives,” according to the documents.

If Texas is chosen, the facility would be built on undeveloped land on the Rellis campus, according to the company’s application. TAMU did not comment on the MOU.

The TSI building is part of the Texas CHIPS Act funding Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law in 2023, in a bid to attract sector investment and establish education and workforce development programs. The law allocated $440 million to the University of Texas at Austin’s Texas Institute of Electronics for an R&D fabrication facility and $226.4 million to TAMU for TSI and its Center for Microdevices and Systems.

About $200 million went toward the TSI building, and the remaining $26.4 million was set for the Center for Microdevices and Systems.

The Center for Microdevices and Systems is operating mainly through the school’s AggieFab Nanofabrication facility, Arum Han, associate dean for research in the College of Engineering at TAMU and associate agency director for the school’s Engineering Experiment Station said in an email. The funds enable the university to buy and install nanofabrication and metrology equipment as well as improve the facility’s infrastructure.

“Additional equipment procurement and facility upgrades are ongoing, with expected completion by the summer of 2027,” Han said.

In June 2025, state lawmakers passed legislation to add $250 million to the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund, bringing the total in appropriations to about $948 million, according to Abbott’s Texas CHIPS Act fact sheet.

Some of the funds recently went to another Texas university. Abbott announced on April 10 that the University of Texas at Dallas received $700,000 through the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund for a training clean room project. UT Dallas plans to install equipment to teach participants about basic clean room operations, safety and processing. The project aims to provide hands-on training to support and grow the semiconductor workforce in the region.