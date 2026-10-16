University of Hawai’i system expands direct admissions to all 10 campuses

Dive Brief:
- The University of Hawai’i system will expand its direct admissions initiative to its flagship Mānoa campus beginning with the graduating high school class of 2027, broadening the program to cover all 10 of its institutions.
- Under the Direct2UH initiative, eligible students at Hawai’i public high schools can receive offers from the system’s community colleges and three universities. Interested students must submit a fee-free form by May 1 to receive acceptance offers for fall 2027 admission.
- Public college systems and states are increasingly turning to direct admissions programs to combat enrollment declines, increase access to postsecondary education and boost the share of workers with a degree. Direct2UH is a partnership between the UH system and the Hawai’i State Department of Education.
Dive Insight:
This is the second year of Direct2UH and the first University of Hawai’i at Mānoa is participating. The program also expanded eligibility to students from 13 of the state’s public charter schools.
All students who complete the form can receive admissions information from the community college of their choice. UH community college students can register for classes at any of the system’s seven community college campuses, according to Direct2UH’s website.
Graduating high school students with a 2.7 GPA or higher can receive acceptance letters from two of the system’s universities: the University of Hawai’i at Hilo and the University of Hawai’i–West O’ahu. Students with a 3.2 GPA or higher can also receive an offer from UH Mānoa as well. In fall 2025, UH Mānoa accepted 88% of first-year applicants.
Offers are contingent upon a student completing high school and, for the universities, verifying their GPA through official transcripts. Once students submit the form, they can expect a response within five to 10 business days.
“Direct2UH sends a very clear message to Hawai’i’s students: There is a place for you at the University of Hawai’i,” Wendy Hensel, president of the UH system, said in a statement. “We want every public high school senior to know that their hard work has paid off, they have earned this opportunity and they can build an extraordinary future right here in Hawai’i.”