University of Hawai’i system expands direct admissions to all 10 campuses

The University of Hawai’i system will expand its direct admissions initiative to its flagship Mānoa campus beginning with the graduating high school class of 2027, broadening the program to cover all 10 of its institutions.

The University of Hawai’i system will expand its direct admissions initiative to its flagship Mānoa campus beginning with the graduating high school class of 2027, broadening the program to cover all 10 of its institutions.

The University of Hawai’i system will expand its direct admissions initiative to its flagship Mānoa campus beginning with the graduating high school class of 2027, broadening the program to cover all 10 of its institutions.

The University of Hawai’i system will expand its direct admissions initiative to its flagship Mānoa campus beginning with the graduating high school class of 2027, broadening the program to cover all 10 of its institutions.

The University of Hawai’i system will expand its direct admissions initiative to its flagship Mānoa campus beginning with the graduating high school class of 2027, broadening the program to cover all 10 of its institutions.

Under the Direct2UH initiative, eligible students at Hawai’i public high schools can receive offers from the system’s community colleges and three universities.