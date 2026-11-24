Listen to the article 5 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Dive Brief:

Syracuse University will use generative artificial intelligence in its undergraduate admissions process beginning this application cycle, it announced Friday.

AI will “conduct the first review” of applicants’ transcripts , and admissions readers will be able to ask the AI questions about prospective students’ packets, according to the selective New York institution. Humans will conduct the entirety of the final stages of the process , and AI won’t make admission decisions, the university said.

Syracuse tested its AI process using previous application data scrubbed of personal information . The university did not immediately respond to questions Tuesday, including about what AI software it will be using.

Dive Insight:

Syracuse is one of the latest and most prominent examples of colleges turning to AI in the admissions process. The private university will use AI for “synthesizing grades into a uniform scale, gathering information on the student’s high school and drafting a short summary to attach to the application.” The admissions team will continue review all applications.

“To be clear, AI does not admit or deny any student,” Denny Nicholson, Syracuse’s dean of admissions, said in a statement. “Every decision is made by a member of the admissions team, and later stages of review, including admitting the class, remain entirely human.”

Applicant data is stored securely and is not used to train AI models, the university said.

Syracuse expects AI to free up admissions counselors to work directly with applicants and to speed up the decision-making timeline.

“These tools augment the work of our admissions team; they do not automate it,” Jeff Rubin, senior vice president and chief digital officer at Syracuse, said in a statement. “We have tested them carefully, and we will continue to evaluate them to ensure they serve our team and the students we serve.”

Syracuse is facing a projected budget deficit and is reviewing its executive and administrative roles to rightsize its workforce.

While Syracuse did not cite reduced cost as a motivating factor for AI use, higher education and other sectors have turned to automation to trim budgets and conserve resources.

Some colleges that use AI in admissions have also addressed how applicants can use the technology.

In September, the Georgia Institute of Technology announced that it would incorporate AI into its admissions process at several “pain points,” as described by one senior official.

The technology now assists admissions officials in reviewing transcripts and credit transfers, cutting the latter process to “a fraction of the time.”

On its website, Georgia Tech calls AI a potentially “powerful and valuable” tool for applicants and released guidance for its acceptable use.

Prospective students can use AI “to brainstorm, edit, and refine” ideas but “should not copy and paste content” they didn’t create themselves into their applications, Georgia Tech said in a statement.

The institution also said AI can be a “helpful collaborator” for students who don’t have any other sources of assistance in the application process.

The University of Pennsylvania provides guidance on AI for its notoriously selective admissions process.

Applicants can use tools, including AI, to organize their thoughts and check grammar without violating the university’s policies. But “submitting work, ideas, or experiences that aren't authentically” theirs is disqualifying, the Ivy League institution said.

“Here’s a simple test: if you couldn't explain, in an interview or conversation, how you arrived at what you wrote, or speak to it in your own words, it isn't ready to submit,” the university’s guidance said.

On the same webpage, Penn said it uses AI in admissions for “administrative rather than evaluative” processes. They include confirming an application is complete and accurate, “ensuring consistency of the understanding and interpretation of transcript and grading scales,” reviewing transfer credits and assisting with documentation processing. Penn staff members review those results before they affect students’ files, it said.

Like Syracuse, Georgia Tech and Penn said admissions decisions remain in the hands of humans.

But not all colleges are incorporating AI into admissions.

At a conference last month, admissions officials from the University of Michigan, Rice University, and the University of Georgia said their institutions do not use AI to review applications.

Rice’s executive director of admission, Charles Murphy, also expressed concern about trying to use AI to detect AI in students’ applications.

His team enters Rice’s essay prompts into generative AI to get a baseline of what an AI response could look like, he said. But he’s wary of the detection software’s likelihood to flag false positives.

“I’ll speak for myself, not the university. But my thinking is, even if it’s 90% right, every 10 times it’s wrong,” Murphy said. “Is that really good enough?”