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Dive Brief:

Democratic legislators in Texas have introduced bills to repeal the state’s law banning diversity, equity and inclusion work in public colleges.

The anti-DEI law passed in 2023 despite objections from faculty and students who said DEI efforts benefited marginalized groups on campus.

Identical bills in the Texas House and Senate would eliminate the 2023 law outright. Following the state election earlier this month, Democrats will control both the House and governorship in Texas starting in January.

Dive Insight:

In the state’s House, Reps. Nicole Collier and John Bucy III have put forward bills that would repeal the 2023 law. Texas state Sen. José Menéndez introduced a companion bill in the state’s Senate.

At any other time in the past three decades, the new bills might have faced little chance of passage simply by virtue of being championed by Democrats. But the party now controls two-thirds of a trifecta for the first time since 1996 — a makeup that may still not be enough to pass the legislation.

Senate Bill 17 — the target of the new bills — bans several DEI activities at public colleges, including:

Maintaining DEI offices.

Tasking employees or third parties with performing DEI office duties.

Requiring or asking for DEI statements in hiring practices.

Requiring DEI training for students or employees.

Texas was one of the first states to ban DEI offices and initiatives in higher education. Following SB 17 and a similar law in Florida, universities from Ohio to Iowa to Alaska shuttered their DEI offices, often under legislative mandates.

Institutions quickly responded to SB 17. For instance, the University of North Texas said before the law took effect that it would restructure its Multicultural Center and Pride Alliance into the student affairs office and launch a new Center for Belonging and Engagement.

After passage, the Texas A&M University System issued guidance stating that DEI terminology couldn’t be used on the institution’s websites. Offices dedicated to student affinity communities would have to close, though it said some programs and libraries could be absorbed into broader offices and initiatives.

Texas Tech University also closed its DEI office.

Texas Tech University System’s latest chancellor — Brandon Creighton, who helped author SB 17 — has gone even further than the bill’s requirements, which don’t cover academic content. The system has moved to eliminate academic programs focused on sexual orientation and gender identity and put restrictions on teaching about race, sex and gender in courses.

State audits so far have determined that the University of Texas System, nearly all of the institutions within theTexas A&M University System and 19 of the state’s community colleges are compliant with SB 17.

Audits last year deemed two institutions noncompliant — a community college because it made a new employee participate in a DEI training and Texas A&M-Central Texas because it struck a contract that didn’t conform to the law’s ban.